We need a balanced view of education

Dear Editor, I was very alarmed by the implications of the quote about education by Congresswoman Virginia Foxx highlighted in The Stokes News January 19 edition. Perhaps in her visit Ms. Foxx offered a more detailed and nuanced understanding of the role of the federal government in education during her visit to Stokes County, but the sound bite quoted that “One-size-fits-all (education) from Washington, D.C. does not work.” is dangerously inaccurate and seems intentionally misleading. It plays into a political narrative being pushed in our state and country that public education is failing and does not pay attention to student needs. Federal (“Washington”) involvement in education supports and enforces the local and state boards of education in providing the best education for all children as individuals based on their needs—precisely the opposite of “One-size-fits-all”. Funding provides services for students with disabilities and students from lower income areas. Great leeway is given to how each state, district, and individual school appropriate funds while still providing accountability for how funds are spent. Stokes County Schools would be severely limited if these federal funds were not available. As a former educator and in her position as Chair of the House Education and Workforce Committee, I hope that Ms. Foxx will offer a more balanced view of our educational system rather than misleading sound bites that only buy into a political agenda.

Kay Richey

Danbury, NC