President does not represent Christian values

Dear Editor, it is a source alarm and amazement to me that millions of American Christians voted for the new president. This is a man who embodies no Christian quality that I can think of. He is deceitful and predatory, in a number of ways, and seems proud of both. He is a philanderer who brags of assaulting women. He seeks and creates conflict rather than reconciliation. We do not need that approach to the nation’s many problems.

I am a practicing, church-going Christian; far from perfect, and in need of forgiveness. My understanding of Jesus’ message is that we are to show and share God’s love in a lost and dying world. Singling out groups or individuals for persecution, denying help to others of God’s children who are in need, and disrespecting those unlike himself were not Jesus’ ways. My fear is that some of my Christian brothers and sisters have allowed politics to hijack their faith. I realize that these are strong words. But many are so preoccupied by their distaste for homosexuality or abortion or gun control (how did AR-15s become a plank in the Christian platform?) that doing justice, loving mercy, and walking humbly with God take a back seat. I do not seek to belittle those who do not share my perspective on these issues. Nor am I wholly unsympathetic to them. I like and use guns. If people were perfect, there would not be a need for abortion. As far as LGBT issues, I can only say this: maybe it makes you uncomfortable, but whose body is it? Not yours. And who is harmed? Nobody. Gay and lesbian people don’t have abortions, by the way.

Our president’s words, actions, and history indicate that he values power more than righteousness, victory more than justice, and getting what he wants more than being truthful. The election is over. The definition of what Americans see as Christian attitudes and behavior hangs in the balance. The world is watching. God is watching.

John M. Hartman

Danbury