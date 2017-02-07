What would you like to receive this Valentine’s Day?

I would love for my husband to surprise me with a clean house and dinner ready. -Jennifer Shore

Well, my daughter is due to be born three days after Valentine’s Day, and there is no better gift that I could ever receive then meeting my daughter for the first time. -Matt Bowman

There is nothing I would like more than to bring my daughter Mallory into this world, that way I could spend that special day with my little family. -Merisa Murray

I would love some red roses, a box of chocolates, and one of those giant teddy bears. -Sara Terwillger