The sinister lure of drugs

“Hey, let’s sneak through the woods behind the school to get some fries at Hicks Pharmacy before the ballgame starts!”

That was the norm when I was on the old paths at Southeastern Junior High. We’d get permission from our parents to stay after school for ballgames, and we’d walk through the woods on who-knows-whose property to partake of those hot, salty, crinkle-cut fries at The Red Rooster. Although it was innocent for me at that time (other than trespassing!), it was not as innocent for others.

I began to hear whispers that some of our boys were drinking in the woods—and I don’t mean Dr. Pepper. It soon became a regular thing for these 13- and 14-year-old boys to imbibe the forbidden alcoholic beverages while we girls nervously hurried up to the grill before the boys got caught. Inevitably, some of them did.

That was the start of a lifelong drinking problem for some of them. I witnessed the seeds of alcoholism planted at that tender age.

Before long, many girls got involved, too—usually not until we moved on to South Stokes High. The parties we told our parents were innocent—dancing to the disco of the ’70’s—weren’t quite as innocuous as we implied. There was almost always alcohol involved.

As a 15-year-old, I remember walking into my friend’s back bedroom to get something one night at a party and seeing a guy passed out on the bed, his clothes drenched in his own vomit. Having not yet given in to the temptation of underage drinking, I was freaked out….but not as freaked out as I was another night when we went to pick up a friend for a SSHS football game and found her passed out in her driveway after chugging nearly a fifth of vodka. She inhaled her own vomit and was in ICU for a while.

Sound bad to you? Oh, it only got worse.

By the time I was a junior at SSHS, drugs became all the rage—mostly just “pot,” as we called marijuana in those days. I had friends who regularly smoked joints in the school smoking area and never got caught. It was nothing for me to see the boys on my school bus fire up a joint in the backseat. Most teenagers in Walnut Cove knew exactly where to go to buy reefer.

Some students went on to harder drugs. I remember hearing the ambulances careen into the SSHS parking lot more than once to pick up a classmate who had OD’ed on “ludes”—medically known as Quaaludes, a

hypnotic depressant. I never actually saw anyone pop pills like that, but I knew it was going on all around me. I never saw anyone use a needle to shoot up a drug either, but I heard it was happening at our school.

Sometimes the horror stories would make the drug users pause to take note—like the time one of our seniors got hold of some bad “angel dust” (PCP—a hallucinogenic drug) and was supposedly out of his head for months. But the lure of addiction was too strong for many of them, and soon they were back at it.

I remember seeing some boys kneeling at the backseat of my bus one afternoon when I was 16. There was a white powder in lines on the dull brown seat. I was clueless about what was going on, but before one of them told me to take myself back to the front of the bus and hush up, he said it was a new drug called cocaine. “Coke” was actually a very old drug—just new to the teens of Walnut Cove.

“Well, kids will be kids,” many say. “And sometimes they try things, but they’ll stop when they grow up.” Oh yeah? Then tell me why several of my school bus friends were attending NA (Narcotics Anonymous) meetings at a local church when they were in their 40’s? They would stop by my house on their way to meetings because they had heard I had become a Christian and they wanted prayer.

What is the moral of this depressing story? There are several. One is that many teens—and even preteens—are dabbling in drugs and alcohol. Another is that many parents are naive enough to believe, “MY child would never do that.” Oh, and that idea that kids will be kids and leave those things alone when they grow up? It’s often a LIE.

Can you afford for YOUR child to be the one who can’t break the yoke of addiction from something they “dabbled” with during teenage years? Three of my best friends from childhood are former crack addicts, based on the “dabbling” that began with underage drinking and pot smoking in high school.

“But my child graduated from the D.A.R.E. program and said he would never try drugs!” Yeah, so did my own hubster, who was one of those bright-eyed fifth graders long ago who thought he’d never touch drugs but became an addict for a few years before the Lord set him free and transformed his life long ago.

I love what my buddy Danny Bottoms and others do with the D.A.R.E. program; our local law enforcement folks are heroes to me. But parents need to wake up and realize that sometimes the lure of drugs through peer pressure is stronger than the knowledge that danger lurks…..especially for kids who very often feel invincible due to their youth.

It’s time to get real and quit pretending this isn’t a problem. To my knowledge, none of my childhood friends who did drugs died from an overdose. But death by overdose is on the uprise among this younger generation.

A few years ago, I attended the funeral of a young man who used to come running over to my house when he was an adorable little blond-haired boy wanting to play with my little girl. I heard it was a drug relapse issue. I was heartbroken recently to hear of the former West Stokes High School student who allegedly OD’ed in the Taco Bell bathroom.

The actual stats for Stokes County are staggering. I saw on Facebook that by early December of 2016, there had been over 4600 drug-related charges filed, with 57 drug overdoses—nine of which resulted in death. It was estimated that approximately 90 percent of all Stokes County break-ins are directly or indirectly drug-related.

This has to STOP.

So what can we do? There is a meeting on Thu., Feb. 9, at South Stokes High School at 6:30, organized by a local group, Stokes County Concerned Citizens. Join us and hear many options for how to turn back the tide of drug abuse in our beloved county.

I’ve always heard that where there’s a will, there’s a way. And I believe that when it’s God’s will, there’s a powerful way! I have no doubt it is His will that our people be free from drug addiction. Let’s pray for His solutions to be brought forth.

Leslie Bray Brewer can be emailed at theoldpathsatwalnutcove@yahoo.com. Her blog is at http://timesofrefreshingontheoldpaths.wordpress.com.

