Dear Editor, April 9-15 is National Library Week, a time to celebrate the contributions of libraries nationwide. It is also a time to celebrate libraries’ changing roles in society. Not only are books, DVDs, audiobooks and CDs available, but now e-books, as well as e-audiobooks, are available for all ages. Computers and technology play a huge role in today’s libraries. Libraries help people find jobs, do better in school, tackle projects, find free tax assistance, learn new ways to improve their health, and provide free databases like NCLive, Ancestry.com, and ABCmouse. Another great aspect is that libraries offer free programs throughout the year. Don’t forget about our summer reading programs, which can prevent the tendency for students to lose some of the achievement gains they made during the previous school year. Libraries are also a bargain and can save you money. Books are expensive, so why not borrow a copy of a title you want at the library? And another cost cutter…libraries provide free Internet use and Wi-Fi.

Libraries offer the opportunity to grow, and that can begin by simply walking through our doors. Visit your local libraries in Stokes County. The Danbury, King, and the Walnut Cove Public Libraries are part of the Northwestern Regional Library System. Our libraries are also part of NC Cardinal, which means you have access to millions of materials all over the State of North Carolina. What can you discover? National Library Week is the perfect time to find out.

Respectfully,

Ann Nichols, Christine Boles, and Lisa Lawless

Stokes County Branch Librarians

Northwestern Regional Library