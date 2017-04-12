Experience spring

Have you noticed we have had an extra-long spring this year? I was photographing fully-blooming daffodils in mid-February down on my Daddy’s farm, and here it is mid-April with spring things still bursting out with color! This probably wasn’t good for farmers, but if you love spring, at least you’re getting a double portion of it this go-round.

Due to the cold weather we suffered after winter’s warm spells, I am seeing something down in my little valley in Danbury that I have never seen before—my redbuds blooming at the same time as my dogwoods. Usually the delicate redbuds’ show is over before winter’s bare branches are replaced by spring-green color, but not this time. When my family traveled to Tennessee through Virginia last week, we actually saw forsythia just now blooming up near Wytheville. What a treat for a spring-fanatic such as I!

I love all four seasons, but no doubt, spring and fall are the most beautiful visually. There is, however, a difference in the beauty. You know spring’s loveliness will gently morph into months of summer’s lush greenness. Fall’s splendor is somewhat bittersweet since it only exists because everything is dying and will soon be winter-bare.

So, yes, Alex, I’ll take spring for $2000—feels like a “Daily Double” each day from March to June! With each spring morning’s vivid blue sky, budding green trees and operatic birdsong, I feel as if I’m about to bust a gusset from pure joy!

(In case you don’t know what a “gusset” is, let me tell you. It is a piece of fabric put into a seam for the sake of expansion or to help with the stress of tight clothes. You often see gussets in the underarms of a garment or in the crotch of pantyhose. If you bust one, then you know you’ve done some expanding.)

Have you caught the delightful scent of freshly-cut grass yet? Some of you are thinking, “No thank you….ACHOO!” Yes, I know allergies are bad right now, but I feel something turn over in my soul every time I smell a newly-mown lawn. I suppose I associate that smell with springtime and new life or summertime and freedom from school (a remnant from my childhood). Another incredible spring smell? Freshly-plowed dirt! I am hard-pressed to resist rushing out to walk barefoot in the newly-turned soil of my garden. Ah, the feel of it on my bare feet—the scent of it in my nostrils. If I close my eyes and suspend logic, I can imagine I am a little girl again running through the field after Grandpa Bray’s tractor…..

That young’un still exists inside this middle-aged body, so I relish the thought of scrinching up (be gone, Spell Check—I will so use that phrase!) my toes in the powder-soft garden dirt. All too soon, it will be hardened.

Does it seem as if kids wear shoes more these days? I seem to recall being barefoot most of the time in spring and summer when I was a child. I would even ignore the traditional “no bare feet until May 1st” rule, so that by the start of summer, I could quite literally run on rocks with my toughened feet.

Maybe we know too much these days; we have learned that going barefoot can be dangerous. There are rusty nails and shards of glass and sometimes even parasitic worms where pets have been. So parents put tennis shoes on kids to send them outside, which is indeed safer.

But I wouldn’t take anything for my barefoot childhood…..

…..or my barefoot adulthood! You see, my education has taught me that being barefoot can actually be healthier in the right circumstances. There is something called “grounding” that I have become very fond of. Grounding, or “earthing,” simply means I expose the soles of my bare feet to the ground—no, not concrete or asphalt, but dirt, grass, rocks, even outdoor water sources.

And yes, feet work better than any other part of the body because our feet have more nerve endings than other parts—as many as 1300 per square inch. Our circadian rhythms are improved by reconnecting with earth in this grounding process. Sounds New-Agey, huh? Well, science backs up my claims.

Our bodies are a type of electrical system and can “connect” with the earth when directly “plugged in” by touching it with our bare skin. A transfer of electrons takes place. Free radicals, those dreaded things which can play a role in disease and aging, build up in our bodies. Grounding helps neutralize them.

After just 30 minutes of grounding, patients with many ailments and injuries had major improvement in inflammation levels, as shown by thermography images. Double-blind, controlled clinical trials showed that grounding worked better than many medicines given for inflammation. I could go on and on with proof for this, but my column length forces me to advise you to Google it.

Even logically, grounding makes sense. We were not created to wear shoes such as we wear now—which give us bunions, misshapen bones and other shoe-related afflictions. For thousands of years, our bare feet grounded with the earth and meshed well with the circadian rhythms of God’s creation. Now we have separated ourselves from the earth with rubber-soled shoes, concrete sidewalks, wooden-floored houses. In my opinion, this loss of earthen contact has not been good for us. Am I advising that you rip up your nice floors or show up at work or school tomorrow barefoot? No, I am offering a simple solution: stand barefoot out in the grass or dirt each day for a minimum of 15 minutes, preferably facing the sun. Your computer or TV will be there when you get back. In the meantime, you will stand there on the old paths and soak in the wonder of His creation as you actually have time to think and breathe without multitasking. And you might just find that your sore knee doesn’t hurt as much and you’re sleeping better and you feel less depressed. What a wonderful way to experience spring!

Nike said it, and I agree: Just do it.

Leslie Bray Brewer can be emailed at [email protected] Her blog is at http://timesofrefreshingontheoldpaths.word-press.com.

http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_lesliebraybrewer.jpg