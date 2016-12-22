Sandy Ridge News

Lena Priddy of Oak Ridge Baptist Church is reminding everyone there will only be one service on Christmas Day at 10:30 a. m. They will have a watchnight service on Saturday, December 31 from 7 – 10 p. m. Special singing will be by Debbie Bennett. Please keep Pencie Dodson (wife of Melvin) in your thoughts and prayers. She is scheduled for surgery this week.

Delta UMC will only have one service on Christmas Day at 10:30 a. m.

Riverside Baptist Church will only have one service on Christmas Day at 10:00 a. m.

Emma Dawn Belcher is pleased to announce that NE Stokes Volunteer Fire and Rescue won 3rd place in the Christmas tree contest at Pioneer Community Hospital. Prize money will be donated to the Backpack Buddies program for Sandy Ridge Elementary School. Also, the burning ban has been lifted. If you need a burning permit, go by the office at the fire department from 9 – 12 noon until December 23. The office will be closed until January 2 for Christmas vacation. Don’t forget to check your smoke detector batteries and make sure your chimney is clean before using your wood stove or fireplace.

Congratulations to Andrea Fitch! She is the 2016 Sandy Ridge Ruritan of the Year. Thanks for all you do for our community.

CITIZEN OF THE WEEK

Diane Hawkins was born in 1953 in Indianapolis, IN to Gordon and Virginia Reynolds. When she was two, her family moved to Daytona Beach, FL. She has a brother, Bill, who still resides in FL. She attended Highland Elementary and graduated from Mainland Senior High School in 1971. She met her husband, Wesley, when he came to Daytona Beach for spring break. Three weeks later they were engaged and in October they got married. So, there goes the myth that short term engagements won’t work. They have been married now for 46 years. After they got married, they lived in Knoxville, TN where Wesley was a student at University of TN. While there she was employed at Long’s Drug Store. After he graduated, they moved to NJ where his family lived and lived there for two years. They then moved to a house on Steele Road, and she said “that’s where it all started.” After two years there, they moved to where they currently live now. She worked at Sandy Ridge Elementary School and helped farm before opening up The Ridge Store and Café.

She and Wes had three children. Travis lives in Sandy Ridge and Denya lives in Greensboro. Their son, Foster, passed away twenty years ago. They also have three grandchildren – Lauren is 18 and a student at Aveda Institute in Charlotte, Kelsey is 15 and a student at North Stokes and Cole is 13 and a student at Piney Grove Middle School.

She and her family enjoy vacationing every July at Smith Mountain Lake. This has been a family tradition for 23 years. I asked about her hobbies, and she said “kids, family and church.” She is a member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church and has been since moving here. She said her Mom and Dad were her greatest inspiration in life. They always taught her to live by the “Golden Rule”, and that’s how she has always tried to live her life. Since her son, Foster’s, death, she has kept a candle lit in the upstairs room. And, if she could have dinner just one more time with anyone, it would be her son.

I asked Diane if she could see herself living anywhere else, and she said “no ma’am. You can’t find people like the ones in Sandy Ridge anywhere else. It’s just different. They are here for you if you need them.”

Thank you, Diane, for taking the time to let us get to know you better. I really enjoyed our conversation.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Christmas is the perfect time to celebrate the love of God and family and to create memories that will last forever. Jesus is God’s perfect, indescribable gift. The amazing thing is that not only are we able to receive this gift, but we are able to share it with others on Christmas and every other day of the year. –Joel Osteen

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE

Cherries In The Snow

1 8 oz. pk. cream cheese, softened

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

2 pkgs. Dream Whip

1 cup milk

1 angel food cake, sliced

1 can cherry pie filling

Mix cream cheese and confectioners’ sugar together. Prepare Dream Whip as directed on package. Add cream cheese mixture to Dream Whip. In dish of your choice, spread half of mixture over bottom of bowl. Lay slices of angel food cake over mixture and spread remainder of mixture over cake slices. Spread cherry pie filling over top. Place in refrigerator and chill.

I prepared this for a party I went to last week with some of my classmates. I used a Princess House Champagne Centerpiece, but any trifle bowl will work. I also cubed the angel food cake instead of slicing. It is very pretty for Christmas.

I hope God blesses your home with peace, joy and love. Have a merry Christmas, everyone!

Contact Carolyn Craig at 613-5315, or e-mail fitz6299@hotmail.com, if you have Sandy Ridge news.

