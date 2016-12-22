Nancy Reynolds News

Congratulations to Al March of Siloam winner of the gun at the Rock House Ruritan Club. Kathy Smith of King won the quilt. The club would like to thank everyone who purchased a ticket. Thanks for your support!

The Rock House Ruritan Club will not have a turket shoot this Saturday since it is Christmas Eve. They will be having one on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31.

Grace Jones has returned home from the hospital.

Brown Mountain Baptist Church is having a benefit spaghetti supper and silent auction for Shirley Martin and Krista Simmons on January 28th from 4 to 7 p.m. for a donation only. Both of these ladies have cancer. Tickets are being sold on a 39” TV for first place, $200 cash for the second place, and a homemade quilt as a third place prize for $1 each. Please remember this event and pray for these ladies.

There will be a Port A Pit chicken dinner benefit for Kim Hall on January 21 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Pilot Mountain. Kim has cancer and needs your help. Please mark this date on your calendar and plan to attend this event.

Prayer list includes Shirley Martin, Krista Simmons, Grace Jones, Larry Jackson, Eli Johnson ,Linda Jones, Delano Creson, Rex Gibson, Larry Ferguson, Joyce Love, Billy Gibson, Linda Lane, Donna Bowman Edwards, Hugh Covington, Joyce Frye, Linda Holland, Teresa Sisk, Scotty Marshall, Kim Hall, Doris Joyce, Ronnie Brown, Ronnie Lynch, RJ Love, Betty Inman, Don Puckett, Roger Boles, Jerry Throckmorton, Calvin Love, Hallie Hall, Elizabeth Essick, Doris Sams, Deborah Inman, Roger Stevens, and Stephen Fagg.

From the family of Juanita Gordy, we would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Please take time to remember Jesus Christ, Our Lord who was born on Christmas Day. Because of Him, we can have salvation and life eternal – the greatest gift of all!

http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Juanita-Gordy-color-2.jpg