Today’s Bible passage is a Christmas favorite. We love that a child was born in a stable and that God’s Son was given from heaven. We also derive greatly comfort from His names – “Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Eternal Father, Prince of Peace. Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace good will toward men.”

The Christmas Story

A star in the sky,

an angel’s voice

Telling the world –

Rejoice! Rejoice!

Shepherds tending

Their flocks by night,

Falling in awe

At this wondrous sight,

No room at the inn,

So a manager bed

Cradled in radiance

The holy Babe’s head –

This is the story that’s living still

In the hearts of all those

Who seek peace and good will.

Helen Steiner Rice

Whatever Is Best

And always God’s ready

And eager and willing

To pour out His mercy,

Completely fulfilling:

All of man’s needs for

Peace, joy, and rest

For God gives His children

Whatever is best.

Just give Him chance

To open His treasures,

And He’ll fill your life

With unfathomable pleasures.

Helen Steiner Rice

Give and Receive

God offers this wonderful blessings: those who give will also receive. Whether it’s money, time, energy, or other commodity, spiritual or physical, God does not forget anything we’ve done. He never ignores any generous gifts we offer at a price to ourselves. Whispers of Blessing

A Christmas Prayer

Jesus, the Light of the World, as we celebrate your birth … . may we begin to see the world in the light of the understanding you give us. As you chose the lowly, the outcasts, and the poor to receive the greatest news the world had ever known, so may we worship you in meekness of heart. May we also remember our brothers and sisters less fortunate than ourselves in this season of giving. Amen.

A CHRISTMAS BLESSING

God grant you the light of Christmas, which is faith; the warmth of Christmas, which is purity; the righteousness of Christmas, which is justice; the belief in Christmas, which is truth; the all of Christmas, which is Christ?.

Opening Prayer for Christmas Eve Service Rev. Dr. Sean B. Murray

Gracious, loving and merciful God, on this Christmas Eve, as the light of your Word penetrates our hearts, as we are reminded of the gift of life and faith, as the glories of the heavenly hosts are echoed in our church, we open ourselves up to your Spirit and give you thanks. We are grateful, Lord Jesus, that your story has become our story, and we celebrate your birth.

Continue, we pray, to instill in us a profound sense of your abiding presence, and help us to take to heart the wonder of your love, that we may walk in your ways and delight in your will.

Help us, Lord God, to be the faithful, gracious, loving, giving and forgiving people you would have us be.

A Prayer for Christmas Morning

by Robert Louis Stevenson

The day of joy returns, Father in Heaven, and crowns another year with peace and good will. Help us rightly to remember the birth of Jesus, that we may share in the song of the angels, the gladness of the shepherds, and the worship of the wise men. Close the doors of hate and open the doors of love all over the world? Let kindness come with every gift and good desires with every greeting. Deliver us from evil, by the blessing that Christ brings, and teach us to be merry with clean hearts. May the Christmas morning make us happy to be thy children, And the Christmas evening bring us to our bed with grateful thoughts, forgiving and forgiven, for Jesus sake. Amen

Three Wise Women would have:

Asked Directions,

Arrived on time,

Helped Deliver the Baby,

Cleaned the Stable,

Made a Casserole,

Brought Practical Gifts,

And

There Would be

Peace on Earth!

The three Wise Women came from Helen Milleson. The other messages and prayers are some of my favorites. Merry Christmas to all of you and Happy New Year.

The American Red Cross Blood Drive will be at Trinity United Methodist Church on Monday, Dec. 26 from 2 to 7 p.m. Make plans to attend.

King Moravian Church – On Christmas Eve, King Moravian will have two Christmas Eve Lovefeasts. The first one begins at 6:00 p.m. and the second one at 8:30 p.m. Both services are always well-attended. The music is always an awesome treat and the candlelight ceremony is spectacular.

