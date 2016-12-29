Nancy Reynolds News

Darrell Price has returned home after a stay in the Baptist Hospital. He is the Pastor of Tru-Way Baptist Church. Please continue to pray for him as he will be having further testing after the New Year.

Sympathy is extended to Mrs. Thadia George and her family. Thadia’s mother Ruth Robinson of Asheboro passed away December 19th at the Randolph Hospice House.

Ava Cain and Dennis Crocker visited with family and friends over Christmas in our area.

Brown Mountain Baptist Church is having a benefit spaghetti supper and silent auction for Shirley Martin and Krista Simmons on January 28th from 4 to 7 PM for a donation only. Both of these ladies have cancer. Tickets are being sold on a 39” TV for first place, $200.00 cash for the second place, and a homemade quilt as a third place prize for $1.00 each. Please remember this event and pray for these ladies.

There will be a Port A Pit chicken dinner benefit for Kim Hall on January 21st from 11 AM to 6 PM at the First United Methodist Church in Pilot Mountain. Kim has cancer and needs your help. Please mark this date on your calendar and plan to attend this event.

We hope everyone has a happier and healthier New Year!

Prayer list includes Darrell Price, Michael Palmer, Shirley Martin, Krista Simmons, Grace Jones, Larry Jackson, Linda Jones, Rex Gibson, Larry Ferguson, Joyce Love, Billy Gibson, Linda Lane, Donna Bowman Edwards, Hugh Covington, Joyce Frye, Linda Holland, Teresa Sisk, Scotty Marshall, Kim Hall, Doris Joyce, Ronnie Brown, Ronnie Lynch, RJ Love, Betty Inman, Don Puckett, Roger Boles, Jerry Throckmorton, Calvin Love, Hallie Hall, Elizabeth Essick, Doris Sams, Deborah Inman, Roger Stevens, and Stephen Fagg.

