Sandy Ridge News

Oak Ridge Baptist Church will have a Watch Night Service on Saturday, December 31 from 7 to 10 p. m. Special singing will be by Debbie Bennett.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Lois Hawkins Priddy who passed away on Sunday, December 25.

Madeline Watkins was one of several from Delta UMC that toured the fruit cake factory in Bear Creek on Tuesday, December 20. They got to sample all the goodies and then, on the way back, had lunch at Smithfield Restaurant.

CITIZEN OF THE WEEK

Dowell Lester was born in 1951 to Jefferson and Betty Lester. Normally, he would have been born at home like his 4 siblings. However, his mother required an appendectomy and he was delivered by Caesarean two months early. He has two sisters – Elizabeth and Judy who both reside in Durham and a brother, Johnny, who resides in Sandy Ridge. His brother, Mitchell, passed away.

He attended Sandy Ridge Elementary and North Stokes High School. He received his GED through RCC and attended NC State for work related courses.

He met his wife, Vivian, when she came with a cousin of his to the Ziglar Family Reunion. He said he went home and told his Mom “that’s the girl I’m gonna marry.” And they did two years later and have been married for 41 years. They have two children – Torrie who has a son, Coleman and Travis who has a daughter, Brianna and a son, Jackson. Both live in Sandy Ridge.

In the past, he was employed by Macfield as a supervisor for 17 years, VF Corp. for about 9 years and Frontier Spinning for 10 years. He is now retired but continues to farm, and raises Angus cattle. I asked about his hobbies, and he said, “I’m excited with life. I collect Indian artifacts around the Sandy Ridge area. I have been a rock collector my whole life. I hunt ginseng and wild herbs in the woods, and I also enjoy hunting and fishing and listening to live bluegrass music. But, my biggest hobby is reading and writing.” Dowell is a self published author of “Seasons in Stokes – A Proud Look Back”. This book was published 20 years ago and has been on Amazon for sale for $400 to $500. He has shared this book with the local schools as well as colleges and universities. He has another work in progress about the earlier history of Sandy Ridge dating back to the colonial days. This book will detail how the families built their homes along the Virginia border including Patrick, Henry, Rockingham and Stokes counties. He enjoys serving the community, and has done so as Chairman of NE Stokes Fire Dept., Stokes County Planning and Zoning Board, Sandy Ridge Ruritans and Sandy Ridge Elementary PTA.

Dowell said he has always wanted to go to Disney. He and his family vacationed at Garden City and Surfside Beach, SC. He said his kids never wanted to go to Disney. They never wanted to go anywhere else but back to SC. He did say that he has traveled a lot of places; but, he’s always glad to get back home where it is quiet and peaceful. He said God could not have put him anywhere better than Sandy Ridge. His greatest inspiration in life is the teachings of Christ. He said “life is a battle, life is tough. You got to trust in the Lord, love one another and have faith.” His personal inspiration in life was his Dad. He said he was the most brilliant person he had ever met.

I asked him if there was anything that people would be surprised to know about him. He thought a minute, and said, “yes!. I didn’t know my given name until I was 18. I had to send for a social security card so I could go to work. When it came in the mail, I ran and told my Mom I had to wait longer because they got my name wrong on the card. She looked at it and said that is your name. Our home burned when I was 5 years old, and everything was destroyed. So, my entire life, up until then, I had been called Darrell. I asked my Mom before she died how I got my name. Now, my Mom got baptized when she was pregnant with me. The preacher asked if he could name the baby if it was a boy. The preacher named me Dowell.”

Dowell and his wife attend Mayo Christian Church in Spencer, VA and Living Word Ministries in King. He said he’s been blessed in his life. “Life is a teaching and learning process. This is not a perfect life or a perfect world. But, I hope I have a lot more living to do.”

Thank you, Darrell (I have always called him that), for taking the time to let us get to know you better.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365 page book. Write a good one.” —Brad Paisley

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE

Stuffing Topped Pork and Apple Skillet

1/3 cup Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing, divided

6 boneless pork chops (1 – 1/2 lb.) 1/2” thick

1 onion, thinly sliced

1 small Granny Smith apple, sliced

1/4 cup water

1 tbsp., brown sugar

Heat 3 tbsp. dressing in large skillet on medium-high heat. Add chops; cook 5 – 6 minutes, or until done (145 F), turning after 3 min. Transfer to plate; cover to keep warm. Add remaining dressing, onions and apples to skillet; cook 3 minutes or until apples are slightly softened, stirring frequently. Add water and sugar; stir. Cook n medium- low heat 3 min., stirring occasionally. Meanwhile, prepare stuffing as directed on pkg. Return chops to skillet. Spoon onion mixture over chops, then spoon stuffing around edge of skillet; cover. Cook 5 min. or until stuffing is heated through.

Happy New Year 2017! Be thankful for past blessings in 2016. Make 2017 a chance to start a brand new year. Say goodbye to 2016; learn from mistakes and strive to make 2017 a better year.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 613-5315, or e-mail fitz6299@hotmail.com, if you have Sandy Ridge news.

http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_sandy-ridge-news-picture-4.jpg