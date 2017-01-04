Can we just get real for 2017? Let’s just go ahead and make a resolution to:

1) To maintain a shape (remember, round is a shape).

2) To move around exactly as much as we are willing to.

3) To be the same fallible & extremely human people we have always been.

Might as well make some promises that we can keep.

After all – resolutions are easier when you have some delicious food to eat, right?

Also, no more unattainable goals. I did that already. It just doesn’t work.

Nope, I’ve got some ideas for all of us. Let’s do some things in the kitchen to really take it up a notch!

How about be a kitchen ninja? Buy a really good kitchen knife and learn how to use it and learn to keep it sharp.

Roast the perfect chicken with nothing but a crockpot.

Take your coffee game to the next level and learn to make the best coffee ever!

Learn to make one perfect dinner dish and host a dinner party.

Never buy store bought salad dressing again by becoming an expert at making your own salad dressings

Go out to at least one extraordinary restaurant this year.

Bump up your cooking game by learning to make your own broths.

This year, I personally have only one goal. The real measure of my own success in this crazy food writing world is your accomplishment in the kitchen! If your family is banging on the table for more and making you feel like a kitchen goddess/god, then I am happy!

So, here it is, my singular goal for 2017.

#1 Load Loaves and Dishes readers up with easy, table banging, drool worthy food that has their families begging for more.

That is what you asked for.

That is what I am delivering.

And in that vein, I want to share with you my family’s latest most favorite “quick weeknight dinner”. Sometimes, there just isn’t time to spend hours hanging out over the stove and instead, we just have to get dinner on the table now! It doesn’t have to be cold sandwiches or cereal though. This recipe can be served with a quick salad, a heated up can of veggies, carrot sticks – or even chips or fries (I was trying to be good there).

That reminds me, I want to share with you one of my very best kitchen tips: Have a list of easy recipes that you know by heart and that you have all of the ingredients for stashed away in the pantry/fridge/freezer at all times.

As an example: Hangry Hamburgers, Thick Rich Fettuccine, Tatertot casserole with Smoked Sausage, Southwestern Taco Salad, Crazy Meatball Subs.

In fact, if you plan on one of these simple meals 3-4 times per week and only plan to “cook” a big meal 1-2 times per week, you might not ever need to go out to eat again! I’m just saying, if you are all spent out after Christmas like I am – this is a budget friendly option.

Anyhow, on to happier and tastier subjects. What I love most about this easy weeknight meal? This recipe is so flexible and it can be cut down for just one or two people or can be amped up for an entire large gathering! It is easy either way. The recipe that I am including here is for one to two people. You just use more ingredients and a different pan for more sliders.

Hot Sandwich Sliders

Ingredients

1 small package of Hawaiian Sweet Rolls (they come in two sizes if you buy “Kings” Brand – use the larger package if you have a larger family – if this is for one person, cut the smaller package of rolls in half and use the other half another time)

Sandwich filling – see ideas below

1 casserole dish (if using one package of rolls – sheet pan if more)

½ stick of unsalted sweet cream butter (you will need more if you are making more than one small package of rolls)

1 tsp garlic salt

½ tsp ground black pepper

½ tsp dried spice of your choice – I usually use Thyme.

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350. Lightly spray the casserole dish/sheet pan with cooking spray. Cut the ENTIRE package of rolls (in one fell swoop – not individually) in half and open them like a book. (This will require a large serrated knife).

Place the bottom portion of the cut rolls into the prepared pan. Begin to layer on your toppings. Don’t forget your mayo/mustard/etc. The exception is – cold ingredients like tomato or lettuce – those go on after cooking in the oven. When toppings are complete, place the top portion of the rolls on the toppings. Here is the deal though – Don’t be stingy with the ingredients. Put plenty of filling in there – these are tiny bitty sandwiches. People need something to sink their teeth into after biting through that fluffy bun.

In a microwave safe bowl, melt the butter (about 30-45 secs, depends on the power of your microwave. Mine is wimpy – it takes 45+secs). Place the other salts and spices into the butter and stir mixing well. Use a small kitchen brush to paint the butter on top of the rolls.

Place in the oven on the center rack in the middle of the oven and bake until the tops are browned and the centers are warmed – usually about 30-40 mins. If tops are starting to become too browned but insides are not warm enough yet, put foil over the top and seal to the sides of the dish. Remove from the oven when done and using the serrated knife, cut into individual sandwiches by cutting along the roll lines.

FILLING SUGGESTIONS:

Turkey and provolone with mayo and hot mustard (put mayo and mustard on before baking)

Ham and swiss with pickle chip (something like Wicked Wickle Pickles – oh man! So good!).

Beef and Pepper Jack cheese with Thousand Island dressing.

Tomato and pimento Cheese.

Three Cheese delight – Cheddar, Muenster and Pepper Jack Cheese.

Meatball Sub with Provolone Cheese(use the frozen meatballs and packaged spaghetti sauce – just heat on the stove top in a separate pan until the meatballs are warmed through – and spoon onto the bottom half of the buns – then follow other directions as written)

Pizza Sub – pizza sauce, pepperonis and mozzarella.

Italian – salami, pepperoni and Ham with Pepper Jack cheese and olives.

Vegetarian Italian: Red Pepper, Green Peppers, Onions and Mushrooms (grill these in a skillet with a little olive oil first – make sure to sprinkle with salt and pepper. Once soft, then add as a topping and proceed).

Breakfast sliders – scrambled eggs, bacon and cheddar.

Anyway, you get the idea – the list is endless.

Trust me, as we slide on into 2017, you will need some easy weeknight recipes in your pocket. You are not Wonder Woman and neither am I. In fact, I don’t remember ever seeing Wonder Woman cook anything!

Oh! And one more thing…. You could skip the butter for the tops of the sandwiches, but then a) the sandwiches wouldn’t taste as good and b) you might miss out on that very first resolution that we talked about.

Come on by and tell me about your favorite Hot Slider recipe – you can find me 24/7 over at www.loavesanddishes.net and you can write to me at wendi@loavesanddishes.net . I love to hear from my readers. It is the fuel that keeps me going. Chat me up sometime this week, I would love to hear from you.