Francisco news

Well, the New Year is off and running! Hope you didn’t celebrate too much. I always look forward to a new year. For me, it’s like a new beginning. It’s time to start something new and rid yourself of things that hinder you from being a better person.

On to the news at hand; we will have a community meeting at the Francisco Community Building Sunday, January 22 starting at 3:00 pm, weather permitting. Should it snow, we will have another date set. This will be a meeting to discuss the repurposing of the Francisco Elementary School so everyone is invited to attend. Please bring a covered dish as we will have supper afterward. As the old song goes, “we have a long way to go and a short time to get there”. This will be probably one of the most important meetings that we have had thus far. Please bring your ideas to the table. We need your help, your visions, and your business sense to make the numbers work. The first draft is due February 28, 2017. This is cutting it close, people. This is of utmost importance to Francisco as well as surrounding communities. We have a building with history, a history that touches most every individual around here. We have to work together to bring it back to life. If you could look into the future, what would you envision for our area? What do we need most? This is your opportunity to act. The time is at hand. PLEASE HELP US!! Don’t let our community die with our school.