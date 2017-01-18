Loaves and Dishes

What do you see when that first flake of snow starts to fall? Do you see a snow day coming? A day off of work? A day away from school? Do thoughts of a warm fire, a blanket and some hot chocolate come to mind?

When that first flake of snow tumbles down, I see ice cream falling from the sky.

We Southerners certainly know how to enjoy a little snow, don’t we? We make sleds out of anything. We know how to find the best hills. We ingeniously waterproof our shoes. (I only recently learned that my mama wasn’t the only one who made me wear old plastic bread sacks on my feet inside my boots to keep my feet dry).

Being the child of southern parents growing up in the midwest, I did learn early that the South has it completely over on the North in a few areas.

1. Grits.

2. Cheerwine and Sundrop

3. Snow Cream.

Amazingly, although I have hardly any childhood memories that don’t involve snow drifted higher than my head, I have no memories of ever eating snow cream anywhere but at my own house. I never heard any other kids talking about snow cream. It just wasn’t a thing in mid-west Ohio in the 1970’s and 80’s.

With this revelation in mind, I recently posed a question to my Facebook world asking about favorite snow cream recipes. Not a single one of my childhood friends responded – except to say, “never heard of it”.

Just in case there is anyone in my newspaper column area that hasn’t heard of snow cream – – it is an ice cream like dish prepared with SNOW! A quick internet search tells me that snow based desserts are not new and have appeared on tables since at least the 1400’s.

Most responding to my request for recipes answered like my friend Rachel Brady from Rural Hall. These friends mix the ingredients until it tastes and looks right. Other responders seem to fall into two camps: those who use milk and those who use sweetened condensed milk.

My good friend Emily Burgess from Danbury shared her own personal recipe:

10-12 cups of snow, 1 can of sweetened condensed milk, 1 Tbs pure vanilla extract. – mix until combined then serve with a dash of cinnamon on top.

My co-worker Jimmie Sue Collett from over near High Point shared her recipe (she is in the sweetened condensed milk crowd). 10-12 cups fresh snow. 1 can sweetened condensed milk, 1-2 tablespoons real vanilla, 1/4 cup granulated sugar. Whisk well all ingredients except snow. Pour over snow and mix well. Serve immediately.

My friend Leslie Bray Brewer, from Danbury, shared her mom Judy Bray of Walnut Cove’s recipe: For 1 person: 1 c. whole milk, 1/4 c. granulated sugar, 1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract and enough snow to give it the right consistency.

Of course, I had a few responders who said, “Eww, I wouldn’t eat snow – too much pollution”. I searched my usual sources such as the CDC and couldn’t corroborate this concern – in fact, the sources I did find tend to agree that while there are pollutants in snow, it’s probably not enough to be of concern.

So consume snow at your own risk – and now you have a couple of recipes to try when you do. We Southerners DO know how to enjoy a snow day for what it is – a peaceful, beautiful, white surprise that puts everything on hold for a day. So why not enjoy a bowl of snow cream too?

Do you have a favorite snow cream recipe? How about a favorite southern recipe? I would LOVE to hear about it! You can find me 24/7 on my website at www.loavesanddishes.net or you can email me directly at wendi@loavesanddishes.net