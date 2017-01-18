Francisco news

Although it was a rather large snowfall for our area, I’m happy to say it didn’t stick around. Love to see it come, but I love to see it go too. I’m afraid these warmer temperatures will make some of the spring flowers come out prematurely. We’ll see.

The Francisco Volunteer Fire Department, along with five other departments, took part in a training exercise Saturday, January 14. A controlled burn of the Mildred Francis farmhouse was conducted to give our volunteer fire fighters extra training. Texie Jessup, volunteer for the Francisco Department, said everything went well and it proved to be a very successful training opportunity.

A very large number of family, friends and neighbors came out for a surprise birthday party last Sunday for Hazel Smith. Anna Dunkley commented that the food was ”extra good!” Hazel is one of our area genealogist. Happy Birthday, Miss Hazel!

I will have another estate tag sale at the home of Doris and Reeley Mabe Saturday, January 21, starting at 8:00 am. The home is located at 2304 Weldon Smith Road in the Lawsonville community. There are plenty of household items as well as antiques and vintage items, tools, and furniture. ALL proceeds go toward her care in the Stokes County Nursing Home. For more information please call me, 336-351-3216.

We will have a community meeting-soup supper Sunday, January 22, at the Francisco Community Building starting at 3:00 pm. We will have discussions concerning the repurposing of the Francisco Elementary School. What do we want? What do we need? What will it cost? Is it sustainable? How will it help the community, the surrounding area and the county? After the discussions, we will have a soup supper with music by Nora Davis and Friends. A video of our FarmFest will be shown with extra DVDs available. We also have extra FarmFest t-shirts and molasses that were made at the FarmFest. Everyone is invited so bring a crockpot of soup, sandwiches and/or dessert and join us. This is sure to be one of the most important meetings thus far. Bring your ideas, your knowledge, and your passion for the community and let’s get this done!!

The Ruritan Club of Francisco will be sponsoring a Bingo event Saturday, February, 4 starting at 6:00 pm at the Francisco Community Building. Hot dogs will be ready at 6:00 pm and the games start at 7:00 pm. The cost is $20 for 20 games. This is a cash bingo and all proceeds go toward the North Stokes Girls Softball Team. Come out and support our girls!!

Please keep the families of Danny Mitchell and Kenneth Black in your prayers.