Although spring seems like it’s a long way off, livestock farmers are already beginning to prepare for the active season ahead along with daily feeding routines. Early February is the best time of year to seed fields with clover that is vital to provide adequate nutrition in pastures and maintain soil health. Farmer’s must take inventory of feed supply and determine if purchases must be made to finish out the winter. Equipment and fences must also be maintained during this time. In addition to this work, wise farmers plan for the growing season ahead to be prepared and improve upon the previous years.

To assist in planning, Cooperative Extension has several trainings and conferences in the next several months to deliver research-based advice for farmers. There are Amazing Grazing workshops, cattle conferences, horse courses, and sheep and goat trainings all offered in the surrounding region. Raising livestock requires a very sharp mind, and we must constantly improve our practices to raise happy, healthy animals while being profitable enough to survive.

If you are interested in attending local workshops, and for a list of upcoming events, you have several options to be more informed. You can visit stokes.ces.ncsu.edu, search for the Stokes County Livestock Facebook page, email ctmitch4@ncsu.edu, or call 336-593-8179 for detailed information.

