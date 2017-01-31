Loaves and Dishes

The big game is upon us! Plus, I have so much to tell you about! I want to tell you about my chicks that are set to arrive in the mail next week and about my grandbaby saying the cutest things and about a rumor I heard regarding a possible new fun thing in Stokes County (I eavesdropped on a conversation at the Vade Mecum event this past weekend – but haven’t actually learned any official news – and will wait until I do).

What I’m getting at is, we could talk about all of that stuff during the big game, but guess what? Someone would “shush” us. I’m not sure when we would share all the things because the commercials for the big game are too much fun for talking.

So, I guess I’ll simply share some fun game day recipes and we will have to chat another time. Whip up any of these great recipes and your crowd will surely be pleased! If you have questions or just want to chat, you can reach me 24/7 over at www.loavesanddishes.net or by email wendi@loavesanddishes.net

BACON WRAPPED HOT DOGS

INGREDIENTS

• 1 8 piece Package of Good Quality Hot Dogs

• 8 slices of bacon – thick cut is best

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat the oven to 350. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil or parchment paper.

2. Wrap each hot dog in a spiral manner with a slice of bacon and secure each end with a toothpick

3. Bake on center rack in center of oven for about 30-45 minutes until bacon is done.

4. Serve on hot dog buns with desired condiments.

CRUNCHY SNICKERS® BITES

INGREDIENTS

• 48 small pretzels (the size of a quarter)

• 48 SNICKERS® Minis

• ½ Cup white chocolate chips

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat the oven to 285. Place a nonstick baking mat, aluminum foil or a sheet of parchment paper down on a baking sheet. Evenly space the pretzels on the non-stick base layer and make sure that the pretzels are top side up (they have sides you know). You may or may not get all of your pretzels on one baking sheet.

2. Place a full SNICKERS® Minis on each pretzel.

3. Place the baking sheet in oven and bake for 12 minutes until the SNICKERS® Minis are beginning to melt and starting to ooze caramel from the bottom. Remove from the oven and set aside.

4. While the SNICKERS® Minis are in the oven, pour the white chocolate chips in a microwave safe bowl and microwave on high for 30 secs. Remove and stir. Repeat until the white chocolate melts into a thin liquid. If you have trouble getting the white chocolate to melt – you can add cream 1 TBS at a time and stir until it become thin enough to make a drizzle.

5. Using a spoon, drizzle the white chocolate over the top of the SNICKERS® Minis. Allow to cool completely. (HINT: DO NOT try to eat one while they are hot – because they are HOT! you will burn your mouth!) Ask me how I know.

TENNESSEE WHISKEY MEATBALL SLIDERS

INGREDIENTS

• 1 Cup Tennessee Whiskey

• ½ cup Strawberry Jam – the best kind you can find- (I used homemade)

• ¼ Cup Brown Sugar

• ¼ Cup Tabasco Sauce

• ½ Cup Thick Red sweet barbecue sauce

• ¼ Cup Molasses ( I like the organic type)

• ¼ Cup water

• 2 Tbs garlic powder

• 2 Tbs onion powder

• 2 Tbs Chipotle Chili powder

• Salt and pepper to taste

• 1 package of 28 Frozen Italian Meatballs

• Green onions for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

1. In a small sauce pan, heat the Tennessee Whiskey over medium heat until reduced by ½ (no need to measure exactly – just eyeball it). Just fyi – this makes a smell in your house – but don’t skip this step – makes for flavor.

2. In a medium sized mixing bowl,whisk together all the ingredients except the meatballs.

3. Place meatballs into crock pot and pour the whisked sauce over the top. Mix again with a spoon to make sure all the meatballs are coated.

4. Heat crockpot on High for 4 hours or Low for 8. Serve on slider buns (we like to use the Hawaiian Rolls as buns). Garnish with chopped green onions.