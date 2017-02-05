Nancy Reynolds News

Sympathy is extended to the family of Janice Long of Sedge Garden. Her sister Joyce Love lives in our community. Janice passed away Saturday morning. Please pray for Joyce and her family.

Nancy Speaks has shingles and is in a lot of pain. She was unable to go to the turkey shoot Saturday night.

The Rock House Ruritan Club are still having their turkey shoots every Saturday night with the doors opening at 5 pm. The shooting starts at 6 pm with food available. See you there!

Help us help one of our own: Captain Michael Palmer

Sponsored by the Pilot Mountain Police Department, Port-A-Pit Chicken plates are $10 and includes half a chicken, baked beans, BBQ slaw, roll and dessert. To place your order call or email: Amanda Kirkman 336-368-4725 akirkman@pilotmountainnc.org or Holly Utt 336-368-2248 Ext. 1002 hutt@pilotmountainnc.org

Orders need to be placed by February 20th. We will deliver within 15 miles. Money will be collected at delivery or pay in advance at the PMPD. Please make checks payable to Town of Pilot Mountain. All proceeds will go to help Captain Palmer with his battle with cancer. Thank you for your support!

Prayer list includes Nancy Speaks, Faye Yates, Jay Marshall, Dorothy Wilson, Jean Gordy, Lisa Fulp, Doris Sechriest, J D Rodgers, Michael Palmer, Shirley Martin, Krista Simmons, Grace Jones, Rex Gibson, Larry Ferguson, Joyce Love, Billy Gibson, Linda Lane, Donna Bowman Edwards, Hugh Covington, Joyce Frye, Linda Holland, Teresa Sisk, Scotty Marshall, Kim Hall, Doris Joyce, Ronnie Brown, RJ Love, Betty Inman, Don Puckett, Roger Boles, Jerry Throckmorton, Calvin Love, Hallie Hall, Elizabeth Essick, Deborah Inman, Roger Stevens and Stephen Fagg.

