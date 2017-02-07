Francisco news

The landscape down Highway 89 in Francisco has changed somewhat in the last few days. The old Francisco Post Office/Moir Brothers Store is no longer there. Years of heavy snows had finally taken its toll on the old building and it came down on Tuesday. Although the building isn’t there, memories of the older generations who frequented this popular place will remain and so will the stories.

The Francisco Community Building will sponsor an “End of Winter” Bingo event Saturday, February 18, at the Francisco Community Building. Hot dogs will be ready at 6:00 pm and the games start at 7:00 pm. The cost is $20 for 20 games and all proceeds go toward the upkeep of the community building. All prizes are winter themed.

The Francisco Volunteer Fire Department will have a Chicken Stew Saturday, March 11 at the fire department. This is takeout only so you must place your order through February 28. Contact any member of the fire department or call 336-351-2696 between the hours of 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. The cost is $5 per quart. All proceeds go toward the fire department.

The flu and stomach viruses are rampant now so please be particularly cautious. If you are already sick, please stay home if possible. If you are not sick, please wash your hands A LOT!! I heard some people say that their colds have lasted for weeks. Remember, Clorox is your friend! So use it!