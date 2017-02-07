Sandy Ridge News

Mark your calendars for Saturday, February 11, as Sandy Ridge Music Association welcomes The Molly Rose Bank for our monthly bluegrass music event. We will begin at 6 pm as The Fitzgerald Family opens the show. As always, we will have concessions and 50/50 raffle. Please help us support this event as we strive to bring bluegrass and gospel music back to “The Ridge”.

The senior citizens of Oak Ridge Baptist Church would like to thank the youth and their leaders for the wonderful meal and entertainment that was provided for the Annual Senior Citizens Valentine Banquet on Saturday, February 4. The theme was “Hee Haw” and Lena Priddy said this was the best banquet ever!

Don’t forget about the Valentine Luncheon at Delta UMC on Sunday, February 12. Soup, sandwiches and dessert will be served following Sunday morning worship service. Everyone is invited. Also, on Sunday, February 19, New Salem will be performing at 6 p.m.

Riverside Baptist Church (Amostown Road) is gearing up for another fish fry in April. Carolyn Manuel will follow up with more details later.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of the following:

David Wayne Bullins passed away January 30 at the age of 25.

Molly Gray Martin – 2/2/17 – 2/2/17 – great-granddaughter of Wade and Edith Dodson and daughter of Kevin and Jennifer Martin. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.

Pencie Dodson underwent surgery Monday, February 6 at Cone Hospital. We all hope you get well and are back at home soon.

CITIZEN OF THE WEEK

Mary Jane Noah was born in Orlando, FL in 1955 to Albert and Janet McClure. When she was 12, her family moved to Statesville and later to Winston-Salem. She has a brother, Bill, who resides in Orlando. Her sister, Geri, passed away several years ago. She attended Lake Komo Elementary and North Iredell High School.

She met her husband, Larry, at a church in Winston-Salem, and they were married in 1982. Her son, Richard, is an attorney and lives in Orlando. Chuck lives in Mocksville and is a plumber. Rebecca lives in Oklahoma City, OK and is employed by University of OK Children’s Hospital as a CRNA. Joshua is an anthropologist and teaches at an international school in Beijing, China. She has one grandson.

She home schooled her last two children, so that did not leave a lot of time for outside work. But, now in her free time, she enjoys pottery, water color painting (she is taking classes) and sewing. They have a little farm with 2 donkeys and 6 goats. She has written a children’s book about one of the donkeys and is working to get that published. She enjoys playing music and singing; and, when her children were younger, they all sang together as The Noah Family. She is now part of a new group – Word of Faith Ministries.

Her favorite vacation spot is anywhere along the gulf coast of FL. But, her dream vacation is any tropical island with white sand and blue water. I asked her what her strongest image of her father and mother was. She said, “Building sand castles at the beach with my Dad. We went every weekend. I liked to help him with yard work also. My Mom was always there to support me whenever I was going through rough times.” And if she could have dinner with anyone just one more time, it would be her Mom.

I also asked her if there was anyone or anything that inspired her in her life. She said there many different people along the way. “But, one day I realized that I was living a dead end life and wanted to make a change. I decided to give my heart to the Lord.” She and her husband attend Pentecostal Church of Jesus in Eden. On Tuesday, the focus is on Addiction Recovery, and she invites everyone to attend. When asked this question – when people look back at your life, how do you want to be remembered? She said, “I want to be remembered as a God fearing person. A Christian person who tried to live a good life.”

Thank you, Mary Jane, for taking the time to let us get to know you better.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“On Valentine’s Day, if I’m alone, I think of Valentine’s past. I think of all I’ve loved and who loved me; the time flew by so fast. So, on this day, this year, please don’t waste a minute. Tell your love you wouldn’t want to live a day without them in it.” —Carolyn Craig

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE

Strawberry Shortcake for Two

1 premade pound cake

Strawberries

1 tub frozen whipped topping, thawed

Mini heart-shaped cookie cutters

Slice pound cake into ½” slices and cut with heart shaped cookie cutter. Repeat two more times for each serving. Each serving needs 3 heart pieces. Wash and dry strawberries and cut into tiny pieces (about the size of a pencil eraser). Place 1 piece of cake on each serving plate, scoop a small spoonful of strawberries on top and then top with whipped topping. Repeat 2 more times. Garnish with more strawberries.

Valentine’s Day is the Holiday of Romance. I hope everyone has a wonderful Valentine’s Day. And, if you don’t have a significant other, tell SOMEbody you love them!

Contact Carolyn Craig at 613-5315, or e-mail fitz6299@hotmail.com, if you have Sandy Ridge news.

http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_sandy-ridge-news-picture.jpg