Mark your calendars and make plans to join the Young Adult Class of Quaker Gap Baptist Church after church on Sunday, February 19 for a delicious Italian meal. Invite your friends and neighbors and help us to continue to support Matt and Stacey Walton as they share the Love of Christ with the children in Hawaii! They will have take-outs.

Turn your stumbling blocks into stepping stones.

If you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.

Stokes Family YMCA – Get on Your Weigh – this is 8-week weight loss program is designed for overweight adults who are at the novice/beginning fitness level. Financial Assistance is available. Get on Your Weigh begins February 6, For more information visit the www.stokesymca.org

Courage is to take hard knocks like a man when occasion calls.

Thanks to Carolyn and Bubber Boles for their visit last week at Carillon Assisted Living. I appreciated you bringing me the Trinity United Methodist Church Directory for 2017 and The Upper Room. Please drop by any time; it is great to see and talk with folks from King.

Another happy time was on Sunday when Craig and Vickie Wall, Bridgett, Bryant and Gabriell Southern came to visit. Family members close by are Rick and Donna Wall, Bryan, Rebecca, Ralph and Amelia Wall, Jared, Stacie, Reagan, Natalie and Tyler Wall, and Thomas Wall. We also have had visits from Randy and Jeremy Wall, Britney, Brian, Briony and Asher Scott. It’s great to see family and friends.

If you want to see the sun shine, you have to weather the storm.

Hospice and Palliative CareCenter – Veteran’s Coffee is Thursday, February 23, at 8:30 am – 10:30 am at Town and Country Grille located at 627 South Main Street in King. For more information, please call 336-331-1309.

Life is like a game of cards. You got to play the hand that’s dealt you. There may be pain in that hand, but you play it.

Stokes Arts Council – Winter Dessert Theatre Series JIMMY the Story of James Dean is Friday, February 10 – 7:00 pm, Saturday, February 11, – 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm. For info or to purchase tickets call 336-593-8159 or visit www.stokesarts.org.

He that can’t endure the bad will not live to see the good.

Mistakes are often the best teachers.

Please send me some news so I can have King News in my column. Please send it by email, Facebook, call me or send by mail.

I received several recipes from Wilma Covington Smith today. Thanks Wilma, will add more of your recipes soon. If anyone else would like to share your recipes, please send them to me at Carillon Assisted Living, 250 Commerce Centre Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078.

Coconut Cake

(Pig Picking Cake)

By Wilma C. Smith

1 box yellow cake mix

2/3 cup cooking oil

1 small can mandarin oranges, undrained

4 eggs

1 tsp Happy Home Vanilla Flavoring

Mix together all ingredients. Bake in three ungreased cake pans at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Lt cool thoroughly.

Filling

1 large Cool Whip

1 tsp Happy Home Butter and Nut Flavoring

1 large can crushed pineapple

1 small instant vanilla pudding mix

Combine all ingredients, fold into Cool Whip. Spread between layers and on top. Refrigerate overnight. Will keep several days in the refrigerator.

Bacon and Tomato Ranch Dip

Ingredients

6 strips bacon, chopped 2 cups Daisy Sour Cream

1 envelope ranch dip mix

1/2 cup chopped roasted tomatoes in oil

Directions

In a 10-inch nonstick skillet, cook the bacon until crisp, stirring frequently. Drain well. In a medium bowl, mix the bacon and all of the remaining ingredients. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour. Serve with your favorite dippers.

CHICKEN-EGG SALAD

1 qt. cold cooked chicken, small pieces

1 tsp. salt

¼ tsp. black pepper

1 cup mayonnaise

1 pt finely cut celery

½ cup sweet pickle cubes

2 chopped hard-boiled eggs

1 tsp. lemon juice

Mix all ingredients together well and refrigerate.

TUNA SALAD

6 oz. can drained tuna

½ cup chopped celery

½ cup pickle relish

1 tsp lemon juice

2 chopped boiled eggs

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. black pepper

½ cup pimento, chopped

½ cup mayonnaise or more if needed

¼ cup green pepper, chopped

Mix all together well, refrigerate.

WALDROP SALAD

1 (8 oz.) cream cheese

2 Tbsp. orange juice

1 Tbsp. sugar

3 cups chopped apples

1 cup chopped celery

¼ cup nuts, chopped

Combine softened cream cheese, orange juice, and sugar, mixing until well blended. Add remaining ingredients. Mix lightly and chill.

Peggy Hall Wall has been covering the King Community for many years and can be reached at peggyhwall@yahoo.com or 336-813-6231.

http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_new-Peggy-Wall.jpg