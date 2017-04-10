Nancy Reynolds News

Dorothy Simmons recently turned 94 years old. Happy belated birthday!

The Rock House Ruritan Club would like to thank the vendors and the people who came out Saturday for the Spring Vendor Day Sale.

Heather and J J Johnson was honored with a baby shower this past Saturday at the home of Ashley and Mike Cromer. She received many useful and nice gifts.

The Double Creek Ladies Auxiliary will have a bake sale on April 15th at 8 am at Smokin’ D’s.

The Rock House Ruritan Club members are now selling their $50.00 tickets on the $5,000 money giveaway on May 6.

Prayer list includes Basil Gordon, Hickman Simmons, Vicki Gordon, Delano Creson, Tammy Lawson, Gary Simmons, Lisa Fulp, Michael Palmer, Shirley Martin, Krista Simmons, Billy Gibson, Linda Lane, Donna Bowman Edwards, Hugh Covington, Joyce Frye, Linda Holland, Teresa Sisk, Scotty Marshall, Kim Hall, Dan Puckett, Calvin Love, Elizabeth Essick, and Deborah Inman.

http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Juanita-Gordy-color-1.jpg