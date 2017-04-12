I would like to thank everyone who sent me a birthday message for my 84 birthday on Sunday, April 9. I’ve enjoyed all the calls, birthday cards, etc.

On Sunday at lunch, we had a happy birthday lunch at Carillon Assisted Living with attendance of Craig and Vickie Wall, Bridgett Wall Southern, Bryant and Gabriell, Britney Wall Scott, Brian, Briony and Asher. Lunch consisted of Fried chicken, cream potatoes, slaw, gravy, hot biscuits and a lovely cake made by Vickie and a beautiful pound cake by Donna.

We had King Chamber Business Before Hours at Mitchell’s Nursery & Greenhouse on Wednesday, April 5th. We had a good turnout with 21 attending. Melissa, Jay’s wife, attended with their two youngest. They have announced that another is due in October, but won’t find out the gender until it is born. Everyone mentioned what is happening at their business. King is growing with at least one to two ribbon cutting every week lately. This is exciting. Easter is coming next week. We are busy wrapping lilies, mums, azaleas, and geraniums. It looks like the weather will cooperate for Easter and 71 degrees and partly sunny.

The American Legion Post 290 has wheel chairs, walkers, crutches, canes, potty chairs and shower chairs available for resident’s needs. Please call Jim Rosamond, 391-3618 for these items.

The American Red Cross Blood Mobile will be at Trinity UM Church on Monday, April 24 from 2 until 7 p.m.

Community Easter Egg Hunt, all children 3 years old through 6th grade are invited to join the annual Easter Egg hunt at the Quaker Gap Community Building on Saturday, April 15th from 1-3 P.M.

The American Legion Post 290 meets at 7:00 p.m. second Monday of each month. They ask that members join them.

An Easter Egg Hunt will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 15 at 10 a.m. rain or shine. A lunch will be served.

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 290 meets at 7:00 p.m. 4th Tuesday of each month. They also ask that members join them.

King Outreach Ministries needs detergent, baby needs, personal care products, good used furniture for thrift shop, good used blankets and quilts, linens, curtains, good used fans and small air conditioners, household items, dishes, flatware, pots and pans, lamps, lamp shades. For information, please call 336-983-4357 or [email protected]

Please send me some news so I can have King News in my column. Please send it by email, Facebook, call me or send by mail.

If anyone has recipes you would like to share, please send them to me at Carillon Assisted Living, 250 Commerce Centre Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078.

Prayer – God, I thank You today that you have given me such a strong sword as Your very Word. Give me courage and wisdom today. Teach me how to bring the Word of God into my circumstances, and give me a new found passion for Your Word. I receive it by faith. In Jesus name’ name. Amen.

FRUIT salad

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 20 min. + chilling

MAKES: 10 servings

Ingredients

* 1 can (20 ounces) pineapple chunks, drained * 1 can (15-1/4 ounces) slicedpeaches, drained and cut into bite-size pieces * 1 can (11 ounces)mandarin oranges, drained

* 3 bananas, sliced

* 2 unpeeled red apples, cut into bite-size pieces

* FRUIT SAUCE:

* 1 cup cold milk

* 3/4 cup sour cream

* 1/3 cup thawed orange juice concentrate

* 1 package (3.4 ounces) instant vanilla pudding mix Directions 1. In a large bowl, combine fruits; set aside. Whisk sauce ingredients until smooth. Gently fold into fruits. Cover and chill for 3-4 hours before serving. Yield: 10 servings (2 quarts).

Originally published as Aunt Marion’s Fruit Salad Dessert in Grandma’s Great Desserts Cookbook 1992, p86

APPLE DAPPLE CAKE

3 cups all-purpose flour

½ tsp. salt

1 ½ cups oil

3 eggs

3 cups cubed apples (can use applesauce)

2 cups sugar

1 cup chopped pecans

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. soda

ICING

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup margarine

¼ cup evaporated milk

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix dry ingredients together. Add oil and eggs, one at a time. Fold in apples and pecans; pour into greased and floured tube pan. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour. While cake is baking, make icing near end of baking. Cream sugar and margarine together. Add 1/4 cup evaporated milk. Boil 2-3 minutes, stirring often. Pour over warm cake and spread.

Peggy Hall Wall has been covering the King Community for many years and can be reached at [email protected] or 336-813-6231.

http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_new-Peggy-Wall-2.jpg