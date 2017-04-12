Francisco news

Happy Easter week! It’s such a beautiful time of the year! I’ve noticed the dogwoods are blooming now and the redbuds seem to be in full bloom. I love this time of year. There’s just something about rebirth and new beginnings; just what Easter is all about! Take time to enjoy what God has blessed us with.

There is a lot happening from now until the end of the month so here goes:

There will be a Tent Revival Service hosted by Crossroad Community Church starting Monday, April 17, at Francisco School. This will be an all week event starting at 7:00 pm each night with a special service on Saturday, April 22, starting at 5:30 pm. The lineup each night is as follows: Monday – Tracey Collins, Tuesday – Rickey Rogers, Wednesday – Mickey Brooks, Thursday – Mark George, Friday – Terry Collins. The Saturday service will have special singing which will include None of the Above, Tracie Cook and more. They will also serve supper Saturday night consisting of chicken, baked beans, potato salad, roll, dessert and drink for a donation to the church. Everyone is invited to attend.

There will be a Cowbell Service Saturday, April 22, at Dan River Baptist Church located on Highway 704 in Francisco starting at 6:00 pm. The pastors scheduled to speak are Shaun Draughn, Gary Combs, David Heath, Kenny Bullins and Andy Pack. We will also have special singing as well. If you have never been to a cowbell service, you need to check this out. Each pastor has a limited amount of time to get the message out before the cowbell is rung. This proves to be very difficult for some if you know what I mean!! Everyone is invited to attend.

The Genealogical Society of Rockingham & Stokes Counties will hold its annual Spring Swap Meeting Saturday, April 22, at the Francisco Community Building starting at 9:00 am. This is a great event in which people bring their genealogy materials, photographs, scrapbooks and other findings to “share and compare” with other attendees. Tables will be available to display materials so that the sharing can begin. Expect to meet a cousin or two and possibly break down a “brick wall.” The GSRS copier will be on site for a modest fee if copies need to be made. Light refreshments will be served. Genealogical books and past journals will be available for purchase – some at reduced prices. There will be a drawing for the winner of the two Stokes County Heritage Books,(rare Vol 1 and Vol. 2) held on this day also. You do not have to be present to win. Tickets may be ordered from Sandra C. Turney, 2394 Brown Mountain Road, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041. The price is $2 each or 3 for $5, $6 for 10 etc. Include your name, address and number of tickets you wish to purchase and payment. Tickets will also be available at the Swap. Bring a friend and join us for some fun!

There will be Bingo at the Francisco Community Building, Saturday, April 22, sponsored by the Ruritan Club. Hot dogs will be ready at 6:00 pm and the games start at 7:00 pm. This is a cash prize Bingo and the cost is $20 for 20 games. All proceeds go toward the Ruritan Club. Come out and have fun and support a good cause.

There is still room available anyone interested in renting a space for the Francisco Community Market Day being held Saturday, April 29, at the Francisco School grounds. Any vendor or organization that would like to sell their products or crafts is welcome to rent our 10’ x 10’ space for $20. Vendors are asked to bring their own table and chair. Tablecloths, signs and tents are encouraged. This is an open air market so be prepared to be outdoors. To request a registration form, please contact Ruth Ann Harden at 336-351-3151 or you may call me at 336-351-3216. Deadline is April 15. This promises to be a huge event so expect a lot of patrons.

And speaking of our Francisco Community Market Day, I just heard that someone will also be teaching the “hands only” CPR training. This is such a wonderful thing to know. One never knows when you may be in a medical situation where this could save someone’s life. Better to have this type of training and not need it than to need it and not have it.

Happy Anniversary to my husband, Johnnie. We will be celebrating 29 years April 16. Who would have thought I would have married the man I met 35 years ago at SRO Nightclub in Winston Salem!

Please keep these precious people and their families in your prayers: Alma Dunkley, R.W. Goins and Alice, Pete George and Helen, Lois Overby and Lester. There is a lot of sickness in our community so please take time out of your schedule to check on the ones that may need an encouraging word.