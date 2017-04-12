Sandy Ridge News

Oak Ridge Baptist Church will have their Easter Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 16 at 6:45. A covered dish breakfast will follow in the fellowship hall. I spoke with Donna Mitchell concerning the “Relay for Life” that is scheduled for May 5 at North Stokes High School. The Corn Hole Tournament was held Saturday, April 8 and was very successful. All proceeds go toward “Relay for Life”. Luminaries are for sale in memory of cancer victims or survivors. Call Donna at 871-2321 for information. Survivor lap will be at 7 p. m. and luminaries will be lit at 9. You may also go online to Stokes County Relay for Life if you wish to make a donation to a specific team. Lena Priddy asks that you remember Pencie Dodson and William Wood in your prayers. They are both in the hospital.

Delta UMC will have a Tenebrae Service on Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. All children are invited to an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 15 at 10 a.m. Delta will host Easter Sunrise Service for their church and Snowhill UMC on Sunday, April 16 at 6:30 with breakfast following. On Saturday, April 22 at 7 a.m., they will have a Yard and Bake Sale. Hot dogs will be sold for lunch.

Riverside Baptist Church’s Easter Sunrise Service will be Sunday, April 16 at 7 a.m. Their annual Fish Fry will be Saturday, April 29 from 2 – 6 p.m. at The American Legion. Plates are $8, and they will have live entertainment, door prize and 50/50 drawing.

Hilltop Baptist Church will have an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 15 at 12 noon. There will be a cookout afterwards, and everyone is welcome. All children are invited; Christy Lawless says they have about 1800 eggs to hide for them.

NE Stokes Fire Dept. Jr. Firefighters will have a car wash at the fire station in Sandy Ridge on Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. – until. The cost is $5 per car.

Citizen of the week

George Cutchins III was born in Hampton, VA in 1973 to George and Brenda Cutchins. He has a brother, Matthew, who resides in Spencer, VA. His family moved to Spencer in 1975 where he attended Hardin Reynolds Elementary. He graduated from Patrick County High School in 1991. He then attended Patrick Henry Community College where he received an Associate’s Degree in Machine Tool Technology. He was employed at CSI Engineering Services, but is now an active farmer. He raises beef cattle at his farm on Amostown Road. Currently divorced, he has a son, George IV, who also resides in Sandy Ridge.

George moved to Sandy Ridge in 1992, only six miles from where he grew up. He said he has played music and farmed his whole life. He plays bass, fiddle, guitar and mandolin and is actively involved with Paula Dellenback and Fox River as well as Donald Smith & The Foggy River Boys. George said, “My Mom danced with The Patrick Henry Travelers for several years; so, I was exposed to bluegrass music from an early age. I got to go backstage and meet a lot of the popular bluegrass groups such as Bill Monroe, Jim & Jesse and Lester and Earl. Dempsey Young, a mandolin player with Lost & Found, gave me my first guitar lesson. I’ll have to say my idol was Charlie Waller & The Country Gentlemen. I got to play two private events in the 90’s in Amelia, VA with them.”

George also enjoys collecting antiques and is a member of Gas Engine Association. He also collects Indian artifacts from the local area and has over 10,000 pieces displayed at his home. He said, “I have

enough stuff for a museum.” He has been a volunteer fireman for the past 28 years at Moorefield Volunteer Fire Dept. He also volunteers as an Ag Rep for the county. George has recently joined The Sandy Ridge Music Association Committee. He prefers the mountains for vacationing, but would like to travel to new places, especially Alaska. But, he said, “I ain’t getting on no plane. I have not been over five hours away from home my whole life.”

He considers his maternal grandmother as his greatest inspiration in life. He said she had a strong will and character. I asked him if there was anything in his life that he would do over if he could. He said, “You don’t have enough ink to write that. Oh, yes I would.” He would like to be remembered as the one and only. He said, “I feel like I was born a hundred years too late. A lot of my friends have told me that too.”

Thank you, George, for taking the time to let us get to know you better.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“God proved His love on the Cross. When Christ hung, and bled, and died, it was God saying to the world, ‘I love you.’” – Billy Graham

Tried and tasted recipe

Cheeseburger Casserole

• 1 lb. ground beef

• 1 large onion, chopped

• 1 green pepper, chopped

• 1 (28 oz.) can chopped tomatoes, with juice

• 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

• 1 teaspoon dried oregano

• 1 1/2 teaspoons salt

• 1/2 teaspoon pepper

• 8 oz. wide egg noodles

• 2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, grated

• Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large skillet, cook the ground beef over medium heat, stirring to break up the lumps, until all of the pink is gone. Drain off the fat. Add the onion and the green pepper, and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes with juice, Worcestershire sauce, oregano, ½ tsp. of salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat to low. Simmer for about 15 minutes. Cook egg noodles until tender in salted, boiling water. Drain and return to pot. Pour the tomato mixture over and noodles and stir until blended. Put noodle mixture in baking dish that has been sprayed with cooking spray. Top with cheese and back for about 15 minutes, until the cheese is melted.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 613-5315, or e-mail [email protected] , if you have Sandy Ridge news.

