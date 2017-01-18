Losing a true piece of real Americana

Dear Editor, Phinehas T. Barnum said back in the 1800’s that elephants and clowns were the two pegs on which the circus hangs. Are we really losing Americana peg-by-peg? Is it like Moe Bandy’s song “Americana,” which is about getting off the interstate highways to go on a search of vanishing pieces of Americana?

The shocking news this week of the dying of the 146 year old circus giant, Ringling Brothers Barnum Bailey Circus. The end of a piece of American circus history, the end of tradition and childhood memories. Ringling Brothers is older than Pepsi, older than Coke, older than television, older than any living person on earth-dead after 146 years. As of May 2017, not even a full season!

What caused this circus giant to die from what we read, see and hear, the news media reports it was a victim of a high-tech, 21st century world of movies, animal rights activists, costs of travel by railroad, Pokémon, computer games, movies and maybe even the economy.

We do believe the Ringling Brothers death is a victim of the 21st Century doings of Ringling management’s decision to stop its elephants from performing almost a year ago on May 1, 2016 in Providence Rhode Island. This was mostly the result of the whims of PETA and the city of Asheville, NC that banned not only elephants but all exotic animals as well as Oakland, California and other cities.

Another 21st Century product that does not help any circus is idiots dressing up like clowns, scaring and harassing children in neighborhoods across America.

The real death of Ringling Brothers started on July 16, 1956 in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania when the canvas Big Top came down for the last time. John Ringling North blamed it on television competition, labor troubles and costs, terrible weather for canvas tents, railroad freight costs and even traffic problems when transporting animals and crew.

In 1956 John Ringling North said “The tent circus as it exists today is, in my opinion, a thing of the past”. The last 60 years have proved to North to be wrong because after May 2017, every circus in America will mostly be under canvas.

Another nail in the Ringling coffin took place late in 1956 when Irvin Feld took over the operation of Ringling Brothers and he transitioned the circus from tents to convention centers, arenas and coliseums. Feld had no problem doing this because he was a rock and roll concert promoter. This continued for almost ten years. Another nail is driven in the Ringling coffin was November 11, 1967 when the Feld family purchased Ringling Brothers from John Ringling North. The Felds are different because they are not showmen in the Barnum tradition, but entertainers. Feld started taking pegs from Ringling Brothers by downsizing the number of its employees from 1400 to 300 and total performers to 80!

Feld would form two circus units named the red unit and the blue unit with performing 46-weeks per year. This, itself could prove to be another coffin nail by the increase of operating costs as time went on.

The final nail we think, with the exception of getting elephants out of the act, is they promoted more show business than circus business and the public and families quit buying into it. Even in their concessions, they didn’t consider growing families when they charged thirteen dollars for snow cones. We just wonder without elephants, what will they use to perform the grand finale or does it really matter for them anymore?

P.T. Barnum was a true showman even though some called him a huckster. Barnum brought Jumbo, the Elephant to America as well as General Tom Thumb, the midget, as well as bearded ladies and “mermaids”. He gave people their money’s worth. It is said that in one of his side shows, a banner displayed a huge chicken with the headline “Man-eating Chicken.” People lined up outside the tent to purchase tickets. When they entered the tent, they were very shocked to see a man eating a drumstick. After all, he gave them their money’s worth!

It is amazing that Ringling survived World War I. World War II, the Great Depression, several storms that blew big tops away, The Great Circus Fire in Hartford Connecticut in 1944 that caused 168 persons to be trampled or burned to death with at least 80 of the dead being children. Another 487 received burns including 60 circus persons. The insurance claims at 1944 values were over four million dollars plus the millions of dollars Ringling paid in damage suits.

Yet, here is 2017, Ringling can’t cope with big cities across 3,000 miles of America, self-centered organizations like PETA and a small fraction of the American people. The very least Ringling could do is what Brad, the Ringling Brothers circus boss (Charlton Heston) said to John Ringling North, “At least give us a whole season.” (Quoted from the 1957 movie “Greatest Show on Earth”).

Like Pixar who took the magic from Walt Disney Productions, Ringling took the magic from circus when they removed the elephants.