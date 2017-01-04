Dear Editor,

The Walnut Cove Small Town Main Street Committee would like to thank everyone who had a hand in making the annual Walnut Cove Christmas Tree-Lighting event perhaps the most successful one yet! We appreciate the Walnut Cove Library staff working so graciously with us to allow their parking lot to be used for our newly-added vendor component, and we thank all of the vendors who came out to participate.

We also are grateful to Wade and Denise Pettus (Santa and Mrs. Claus) who stayed for hours to allow children to visit with them and tell them what they wanted for Christmas. Our honorary tree-lighter, Mr. Marion James, deserves our thanks as well; a recent retiree at age 94 1/2, he was a welcome addition to the evening! It was also a pleasure to have Walnut Cove Mayor Lynn Lewis, Walnut Cove Town Manager Bobby Miller and the Walnut Cove Board of Commissioners on hand to enjoy and help with the festivities.

For their musical contributions to the evening, we would like to thank: the Walnut Cove Senior Center carolers, Don Richardson and his dancers, Robby Voss and his instrumental group, and the South Stokes High School Band who played numerous holiday selections for the large crowd. Two others who were crucial to the success of the event were Walnut Ridge Assisted Living and Ann Jones (Edward Jones Financial Advisor) for funding/sponsoring the hot chocolate, coffee and S’mores; we very much appreciate you all.

And finally, thank you to everyone who attended the event and contributed to the peaceful, joyful atmosphere. We hope to continue organizing this event and others to foster even more community unity in our beloved town of Walnut Cove.

Walnut Cove Small Town Main Street Committee