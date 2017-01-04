Concerned about Medicare

Are you on Medicare? If so, then you need to pay close attention to what Trump appointees and the Republican Congress will try to do to gut Medicare. Republicans in Congress want changes that could leave seniors stuck with medical bills that would send many seniors into bankruptcy and cause them to lose their homes.

The Republican Congress has long wanted to “privatize” Medicare. The legislative record of Rep. Tom Price of Georgia, whom Trump has appointed to oversee Medicare, is frightening. Price and many Republicans in Congress want to turn Medicare into a “voucher” program. This means that you would get a “voucher” with which to buy private insurance. Medicare as you now know it would be gone.

Republicans will claim that they are “reforming” Medicare in order to save it. The real intent will be to cut the federal budget at the expense of America’s seniors and to increase the profits of the insurance and health care industries.

One of the ways that today’s Medicare protects you financially is that current law forbids “balance billing.” But suppose that, under the Republican plan, your Medicare is gone, and instead you only have private insurance that you bought with your voucher. Suppose that you have major surgery for which the bill is $100,000, but your insurance will pay only $50,000. Unless forbidden by law, the hospital will then bill you for the remaining $50,000. If you can’t pay, then they’ll sue you, force you into bankruptcy to take your assets, and force you to sell your home if your cash assets are insufficient. North Carolina bankruptcy law allows you to keep only $35,000 from the value of your home (or $70,000 for a married couple filing bankruptcy jointly). For most people, that would mean homelessness and nothing to leave to their children. One unexpected hospital bill would be ruinous.

Lobbyists for insurance companies and the health care industry are lobbying Congress heavily for these changes. These powerful industries want to profit from you twice — first by turning Medicare over to the insurance industry, and second by allowing the health care industry to sue you for what the insurance industry won’t pay.

Twenty-one Democratic Senators recently sent a letter to Donald Trump asking him to clarify his position. “After winning the election, you suddenly appear to be using language supporting policies that would gut the Medicare and Medicaid programs,” they wrote to Trump. Democrats — who brought you Medicare in 1965 under President Lyndon Johnson — are doing everything possible to hold back Republicans efforts to gut Medicare. This will be very difficult now that Republicans hold the Congress, the White House, and are in a position to stack the Supreme Court.

Here’s what you can do.

First, let North Carolina’s senators, as well as Rep. Virginia Foxx, know that if the Republican Party is planning on weakening Social Security and Medicare, then they need to remember that we seniors vote. Also let them know that they’d better not try to lie to us, as President Bush lied when he tried to cut Social Security in 2004. Thank goodness, Republicans saw through that.

Second, keep in mind that Fox News and similar right-leaning news sources, though they will give you the Republican Party’s talking points, may not tell you everything you need to know.

Third, as soon as you hear that Republicans have filed a bill in Congress to “reform” Medicare, find out whether the legislation allows “balance billing” for health care costs that insurance won’t pay. If there are no protections against balance billing, then you’d better talk with your lawyer about how to protect your assets and your home if you ever have medical bills that you can’t afford to pay.

David Dalton

Sandy Ridge