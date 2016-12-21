Lady Sauras split the week; Vikings drop two

South Stokes Lady Sauras traveled to cross-county rival North Stokes on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and held off the pesky Vikings 33-28.

On Tuesday, both the Vikings and Sauras were missing ladies in their starting lineups because of injuries and sickness. Each team was very sluggish offensively in the first quarter with the Sauras holding a one-point advantage at 3-2 at the end of the period.

In the second quarter, South Stokes found their offensive stretch and outscored the Vikings 13-0 to lead 16-2 at the half.

“You’re not going to win many games scoring two points in a half,” stated Vikings coach Jake Loy. “I’m happy with our effort in the second half, but we have to start trusting each other and stop looking at the sideline for coaching all the time. Have trust and loyalty with your teammates and just play the game.”

In the second half, the Lady Vikings outscored the Sauras 26-17, but could never get close enough to challenge them. The final score was as close as the Vikings got since the score was 7-2 in the second period.

Ashley James led the Sauras with 14-points and timely three-point shots in the game.

“Ashley has been good for us the last few games,” commented Sauras coach Mitch Adams. “North would make a run and she hit two big three’s in the game and we would go back up.”

Karley Jessup led the Vikings with 11-points, while Lora Wood had 5-points and 8-rebounds in the game.

The Lady Sauras fall to Ragsdale

The Sauras hosted Ragsdale on Friday and struggled in the first half.

“We didn’t handle their pressure very well,” said Adams. “Once we settled down, we played much better and made a run in the third quarter and cut their lead to 10-points, but their athleticism was the difference in the game.”

The Sauras trailed 18-4 after one quarter of play and then 28-15 at the half.

Ashley Brown led South Stokes with 8-points, while Kenya Jones had seven.

Mount Airy tops Lady Vikings

North Stokes hosted conference team Mount Airy on Friday and lost 68-29. The Vikings defense allowed the Bears to score 25-points in the first quarter and led 35-14 at the half.

The Sauras (4-4) will travel to North Surry for a Holiday Tournament and take on Starmount on Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. and then play South Iredell on Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. North Stokes (1-9) will host Woodland Christian School on Dec. 29 at 5 p.m.

South Stokes Ashley James led the Sauras with 14-points in the win for North Stokes Robert Money | The Stokes News North Stokes Karley Jessup led the Vikings with 11-points in their loss to South Stokes. Robert Money | The Stokes News