Sauras continue stellar season

The South Stokes Sauras came away with two wins this week and extended their record to 7-1 on the season. On Tuesday, Dec. 13 South battled cross-county rival, North Stokes, and won 57-48 and swept the season series against the Vikings. They went on to host 4A Ragsdale High School and held off the athletic Tigers 67-60 on Friday night.

Against North Stokes the Sauras jetted out to a 10-2 lead before they settled on an 11-4 score after one quarter of play.

In the second quarter, South extended their lead to 29-15 and won the half behind a balanced scoring effort of six players with four or more points in the first half.

The Sauras continued their momentum in the third quarter pulling ahead 44-24.

North Stokes came alive in the fourth quarter and scored 24-points.

“I love our kid’s effort,” said Vikings coach David Anderson. “They just don’t quit. We played well defensively drawing four charges and had an opportunity for two more. We are young and just have to keep working hard and improving. It doesn’t get any easier from here.”

Sauras coach Jason Clark said his team got complacent.

“Give credit to them, they started hitting shots and picking up on defense. Our kids just need to finish games.”

North Stokes Zach Chesnet led the team with 8-rebounds and then led all scorers with 23-points, four coming behind the three-point line. Jonah Moorefield and Michal Phillips led the Sauras with 12-points each.

On Friday night, South welcomed Ragsdale into the tribe. In Saura good fashion they jumped out on the Tigers 18-9 after the first quarter of play.

“We started out with a lot of energy and built a 16-4 lead before we let them creep back before the half,” stated Clark.

The Tigers used a 16-14 second quarter to only trail 32-25 at the half.

After the break, Ragsdale continued their run and tied the score at 44 to end the third period.

In the fourth, the Sauras scored 23-points in the quarter and bested the Tigers by seven in the last frame.

“We played a little sluggish for some reason, but we got stops down the stretch and made some free throws when it counted,” commented Clark. “All in all it was a big win against an athletic 4A team that we can build on.”

Connor Smith led the Sauras with 16-points, while Brady Dudley and Moorefield had 14-points each.

North Stokes also played Friday night with a conference game against Mount Airy and lost 86-74.

“We played well offensively,” said Anderson. “Our ball movement and decision making was a lot better tonight.”

Chesnet led the Vikings with 25-points and Michael Smith contributed 17, while freshman Devin Stanley added 12.

The Sauras will play in the Frank Spencer Tournament on Dec. 26 as the eight seed in the “Championship Bracket” against the brackets No. 1 seed in 4A West Forsyth. The game will be at 2 p.m. at Reagan High School and depending on the outcome will play round two at either Lawrence Joel Memorial Coliseum or back at Reagan High School.

North Stokes will play Dec. 29 in the North Stokes Christmas Tournament. Times have not yet been announced.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

Connor Smith scores two points in the 57-48 win over North. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Connor-Smith-vs.-North-Stokes-12-13-16-1.jpg Connor Smith scores two points in the 57-48 win over North. Robert Money | The Stokes News Zach Chesnet led all scorers with 23-points in the rival game. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Zach-Chesnut-vs.-South-Stokes-12-13-16-1.jpg Zach Chesnet led all scorers with 23-points in the rival game. Robert Money | The Stokes News