Weekly Sports Brief

Monday, Dec. 26 –

West Stokes Boy’s Basketball – Frank Spencer Tournament vs. Winston Salem Prep: Loss 62-49

South Stokes Boy’s Basketball – Frank Spencer Tournament vs. West Forsyth: Loss 77-46

Tuesday, Dec. 27 –

West Stokes Boys Basketball – Frank Spencer Tournament vs. East Forsyth: Loss 69-45

South Stokes Boys Basketball – Frank Spencer Tournament vs. North Forsyth: Loss 61-52

Wednesday, Dec. 28 –

West Stokes Wrestling – RJ Reynolds Invitational – RJ Reynolds H.S. – Individual Tournament

West Stokes Boys vs. South Stokes – Frank Spencer Tournament: West 54-40.

Thursday, Dec. 29 –

West Stokes Girls Basketball @ North Stokes vs. Salem Baptist: Loss 41-24

North Stokes Basketball @ Home (Christmas Tournament): Boys vs. Woodland – Loss 54-48; Girls vs. Woodland – Won 47-26.

Friday, Dec. 30 –

West Stokes Girls Basketball @ North Stokes vs. Woodland: Won 42-21

North Stokes Basketball @ Home (Christmas Tournament): Boys vs. Salem Baptist – Won 57-46; Girls vs. Salem Baptist – Loss 48-45.

Saturday, Dec. 31 –

Thursday, Jan. 5 –

Wrestling Piney Grove, Chestnut Grove @ Gentry – 3:45 p.m.

Wrestling Pilot Mountain, Central @ Southeastern – 3:45 p.m.

Basketball Mount Airy @ Chestnut Grove – 3:45 p.m.

Basketball Piney Grove @ Meadowview – 3:45 p.m.

Basketball Southeastern @ Gentry – 3:45 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 6 –

West Stokes Wrestling @ Forbush H.S. – 7 p.m.

West Stokes Basketball vs. Forbush H.S. – 4:30 p.m.

West Stokes Swimming @ Stokes YMCA (Mount Airy, South Stokes) – 5 p.m.

South Stokes Basketball @ Home vs. Surry Central H.S. – 4 p.m.

South Stokes Wrestling @ Surry Central H.S. – 7 p.m.

North Stokes Wrestling @ Mount Airy H.S. – 6 p.m.

North Stokes Basketball @ Home vs. Walkertown H.S. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7 –

Rick Williams Duals @ South Stokes H.S. – 9:30 a.m. (North Stokes)

Basketball South Stokes @ East Surry – 2:00 p.m. (JV & Varsity Boys only)

Monday, Jan. 9 –

Basketball Mount Airy @ Southeastern – 3:45 p.m.

Basketball Chestnut Grove @ Gentry – 3:45 p.m.

Basketball Piney Grove @ Pilot Mountain – 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 10 –

North Stokes Basketball @ Home vs. WS Prep – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 11 –

