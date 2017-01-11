Wrestling Roundup

Both West Stokes and South Stokes only wrestled one match this week due to the snow that hit the east coast over the weekend and North Stokes was unable to wrestle at all.

On Tuesday, Jan. 3 the co-reigning Western Piedmont Athletic Conference Champions matched up against each other in the first match of the season and North Surry came away with a lopsided win over the Wildcats 63-15.

West Stokes’ Evan Wall and Noah Hall scored pin falls over their opponents, while Victor Moore scored a 5-3 decision over Quinn Walker.

South Stokes wrestled WPAC team Surry Central and fell 49-24 on Thursday, Jan 5. Steven Fatz, Lowell Shotton, Jackson Boles, and Ryan Rice all won for the Sauras.

The Rick Williams Tournament hosted by South every year was postponed and will be rescheduled.

West Stokes (15) vs. North Surry (63)

285: Nick Huff (NOSU) over Devin Newsome (WEST) (Fall 3:30) 106: Tra Gates (NOSU) over (WEST) (For.) 113: Reid Walker (NOSU) over Austin Francis (WEST) (MD 8-0) 120: Victor Moore (WEST) over Quinn Walker (NOSU) (Dec 5-3) 126: Kobe Slate (NOSU) over Zachary Watts (WEST) (Fall 1:28) 132: Evan Wall (WEST) over Kaleb Martin (NOSU) (Fall 3:16) 138: Austin Shumate (NOSU) over Garrett Lowe (WEST) (TF 20-4 0:00) 145: Burrell Hunter (NOSU) over (WEST) (For.) 152: Noah Hall (WEST) over Levi Childress (NOSU) (Fall 1:57) 160: Sammy McMillian (NOSU) over Eric Sink (WEST) (Fall 2:53) 170: Michael Martin (NOSU) over (WEST) (For.) 182: Avery Simmons (NOSU) over (WEST) (For.) 195: Carlo Perez (NOSU) over (WEST) (For.) 220: Jared Tickle (NOSU) over Avery Lawing (WEST) (Fall 2:26)

Evan Wall 13-12; Noah Hall 8-12; Victor Moore 10-4

South Stokes (24) vs. Surry Central (49)

138: Angel Alvarez (SUCE) over Cooper Ross (SOST) (Dec 8-2) 145: Matthew White (SUCE) over Kaleb Mitchell (SOST) (Fall 0:00) 152: Steven Fatz (SOST) over Marvin Hernandez (SUCE) (Fall 0:00) 160: Tyler Whitaker (SUCE) over (SOST) (For.) 170: Chase` Boone (SUCE) over Austin Duggins (SOST) (Fall 0:00) 182: Forrest Antwine (SUCE) over (SOST) (For.) 195: Michael Branch (SUCE) over (SOST) (For.) 220: Kaleb Dunn (SUCE) over (SOST) (For.) 285: David Pena (SUCE) over Sterling Bennett (SOST) (Fall 0:00) 106: Casey Hutchins (SUCE) over Manuel Espino (SOST) (MD 13-1) 113: Lowell Shotton (SOST) over Ethan Leonard (SUCE) (Fall 0:00) 120: Double Forfeit 126: Jackson Boles (SOST) over (SUCE) (For.) 132: Ryan Rice (SOST) over (SUCE) (For.)

Steven Fatz 21-8; Lowell Shotton 19-7; Jackson Boles 20-5; Ryan Rice 14-13

