Stonewall Winners

Fourteen under par was an impressive win for the winners of the weekly, Thursday morning Captain’s Choice tournament held on February 2 at Stonewall Golf Course. Picture team L to R: Tom Long, Jeff Tingle, Bronson Galyean and Terry Foxx.Close to pin winners were:Hole #3-Jeff Tingle, #6-Johnny Vogt, #8-Butch Clark, #13-Greg Collins, #18-Jeff Tingle.

