Lady Sauras outplay Wildcats

Missing their starting third baseman, Autumn Miller, and coach Rick McHone, the shorthanded Sauras’ softball team snuck up and surprised county rival West Stokes with a 5-4 defeat over the seventh ranked team in 2A according to Maxpreps.com.

“We talked about Rick and Autumn not being there before the game,” stated assistant coach Mike Calloway. “We knew we needed girls to step up and play and I believe it was their best game of the year so far.”

West threatened to score in the top of the first, but left leadoff hitter, Ashley Philyaw stranded at third base with only one out before two line-outs to Makensie Wagner on second base ended the top of the inning. In the bottom of the inning, leadoff hitter Destiny Agee beat out a double, went to third base on a hit by Lydia Jackson, and then scored on a dropped ball by the Wildcats’ centerfielder for the 1-0 lead.

Both teams left runners stranded in the second inning, and then the Lady Sauras capitalized in the third when Maddie Shore walked with one out and then Wagner reached on a fielder’s choice. After a passed ball moved the runners up to second and third, Ariel Halsey smashed a hit to centerfield scoring both runners for the 3-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth, the Lady Cats showed some life when Faye Lawson hit a homerun over the left field wall. Next Allison Mabe walked, and then courtesy runner Hannah Hauser advanced to third on a throwing error by the catcher on an attempted bunt by Sydney Shelton. With runners on second and third, Alyssa Duggins lifted a fly ball to centerfield sacrificing Hauser home for the 3-2 score.

In the bottom half of the fourth, the Sauras stretched their lead back out to three runs when Agee reached base on a hit batter. After Jackson sacrificed her to third base, Katie Manring walked and then stole second putting runners on second and third and one out. Catcher Paige Rideout then delivered a rocket to center field scoring both players giving the Sauras a 5-2 cushion heading to the fifth inning.

The Wildcats had a response in the top of the fifth when Hannah Woody singled with one out, and then stole second. Mackenzie Parker then singled advancing her to third. After Parker stole second, Lawson grounded out scoring Woody. Mabe then connected on her second hit of the day scoring Parker and cutting the South lead to 5-4.

West changed pitchers and let Parker take the mound for the remaining two innings. She kept the Sauras at bay and didn’t allow any runs. The Wildcats stranded the bases loaded in the top of the sixth with one out.

“That was big for us,” exclaimed Calloway. “I didn’t know if we could get out of it, but we did. I like the way we worked out of it and got the win.”

Raegan Badget recorded the win on the mound for the Sauras by going the distance with four earned runs, five walks and one strikeout. Mabe took the loss for West with three earned runs, three walks, and no strikeouts.

Leading hitters for South Stokes was Shore with three hits and a run scored. Rideout added two-hits and two RBIs, while Agee scored two runs and recorded a hit. For West, Mabe was 3-for-3 with a walk and a RBI.

The Sauras (5-4, 1-1) will play East Surry on Wednesday, while the Wildcats (8-2, 2-1) will travel to North Surry.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

South Stokes softball team poses after a 5-4 win over West Stokes on Tuesday, April 4. Sauras freshman Raegan Badget kept the Wildcats at bay with a 5-4 victory on Tuesday night. West Stokes Hannah Woody starts a rally for the Wildcats in the fifth inning in a 5-4 loss to South Stokes. West Stokes Mackenzie Parker tags out a Lady Saura in route to second base. South Stokes Maddie Shore races to third base in the Sauras 5-4 victory over West Stokes.