South Stokes comes out swinging with a 6-1 win over rival West Stokes

In the top of the first with two outs, West Stokes Jordan Smith hit a long shot that soared over the left field wall for a homerun giving the Cats their only run of the night. South Stokes went on to pound out six runs and take the Western Piedmont Conference win on Tuesday.

Saura pitcher Andrew Tilley struck out 10 batters and only allowed two hits through six innings for his team.

“Tilley’s performance impacts and helps our defense,” said South Stokes coach Shane Worth. “The batters at the plate have to be defensive because of him. It puts them at a disadvantage because of the way he pitches.”

After hitless innings pitched by both teams in the second inning, Cason Stanley reached on an infield single in the third inning. Three batters later Connor Smith found a gap through the outfield that scored the runner tying the ballgame 1-1. The next batter, senior Mason Dutton, singled to right field scoring Smith to give the Sauras a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the fourth, South’s batting caught fire again. Anthony Smith scored a run off an error to and two batters later Austin Lilly roped a single to right field scoring another run.

In the top of the fifth, Dutton got his second RBI of the day after a sacrifice groundout.

The Wildcats tried to battle back in the fifth inning with runners on second and third with two outs. After a meeting on the mound with Worth, Tilley got a much needed strikeout to end the inning and any hope of a comeback over their rival.

South scored their final run of the day on an error in the top of the sixth giving the Sauras a 6-1 WPAC win.

The Wildcats (5-6, 0-2) and Sauras (5-5, 1-1) will meet again on Friday, April 7 at West Stokes for the final season game between the two rivals.

“Hopefully we can come out and play as well as we did tonight,” said Worth. “We need to continue to put pressure on their defense and hopefully our bats will come alive sooner.”

