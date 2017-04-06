Fusion Fury powers through softball season

Three Fusion Fury travel softball teams based out of King won a free berth to the fourth Annual Summer Slam in July in Laurinburg, NC. Fusion Fury – Holder (Champions) remain undefeated.

Courtesy photos Fusion Fury – Smith 10U travel softball team from King came in runner-up in the 1-day Super Saver Top Gun Tournament in Eden on March 18. Left to right Jadyn Davis, Avery Carter, Callie Jenkins, Lindsay Clinard, McKinley Wall, Bailey Aderhold, Chloe Smith, Summer Ketchie, Autumn McEwen, Meredith Casey, Coaches Steven Smith, Dylan Davis, Chad Carter and Haley McCune.

Fusion Fury-Dufor 12U travel softball team from King came in runner-up in the championship game in Top Gun’s 1-Day Super Saver in Salisbury on March 18. Top row left to right Coach Jacob Scott, Cate Etchason, Shelby Smith, Sara Dufour, Melanie Gobble, Emily Scott and Coach Kevin Dufour. Bottom row left to right Aubrey Pettit, Morgan Brewer, Lelia Slater, Carley Joyner, Nicole Korczyk and Camden Hurst (not pictured).