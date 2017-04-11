Posted on by

Riverview Results


The winning team at the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Tue., April 11, was composed of (from L to R): Cat McCandless, Wayne Cardwell, Steve James and W.D. Sands. Closest to the pin winners were: Steve Hancock, Danny Joyce and Dallas “Wahoo” Cromer. The tournament is held weekly and is open to men and women ages 55 and up. To play, call 336-548-6908 or be at Riverview in Pine Hall by 8:45 a.m.


