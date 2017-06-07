Boles named golf pro at Hemlock

King native Dalton Boles has been named the new golf pro at Hemlock Golf Club in Walnut Cove.

“It’s very exciting to be able to come back home to Stokes County and work,” stated Boles. “Most people coming out of school are offered assistant positions, but I was very lucky to land this dream job only a few weeks out of school.”

Boles attended The Golf Academy of America in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

“I owned a car detailing company, but missed the competition of the sports I played in high school. So, I called them, put a plan together and graduated with an associate degree in business with a certificate in golf management in April of this year.”

Boles was a standout baseball and football player at West Stokes and graduated in 2012. While at West, he was all-conference in both sports and part of the Wildcats state championship football team in 2011.

“One of my most memorable times in high school was that state championship,” he said. “But baseball, it’s a strategic game and takes a lot of preparation mentally. That’s why I love golf; it’s so similar to baseball from a mental standpoint. I always remember what coach (Kirk) Goodson told us preparing for games at practice. ‘You have to keep your level here,’ as he held his hand out to his eyes. ‘You can never go up or down, but always stay at an even state of mind. You can overcome anything if you stay at that level. You are able to bounce back from mistakes if you stay there.’”

Boles is looking to make some exciting changes at Hemlock which will include offering private, junior, couples, and playing lessons. Lessons will incorporate how to do full swings, driving, short game, and putting. He also plans to host talks about course management, rules of golf, etiquette, routine and the mental aspect of the game.

Each Monday at 9 a.m. Hemlock offers an 18-hole senior gangsome, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. a 9-hole bunny hop, Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. a 9-hole gangsome, Thursday at 5:30 p.m. a 9-hole couples night, Friday at 5:30 p.m. a 9-hole two-man random drive and on Saturday and Sunday starting at 8 a.m. an 18-hole gangsome.

Boles plans to start a junior league for middle schoolers who are interested in taking lessons and competing in a tournament environment.

For more information about Hemlock Golf Club or to schedule lessons or tee times call 336-591-7934 or Dalton Boles directly at 336-672-1114.

Dalton Boles graduated from The Golf Academy of America in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Dalton Boles has accepted the position as the new golf pro at Hemlock Golf Club.