Wehr named All-State

West Stokes junior Zoe Wehr was awarded all-state this week for scoring 49 goals this season. Wehr was also named offensive player of the year in the WPAC for the Wildcats and helped lead her team to a conference championship, a Western Regional championship, and an appearance in the state championship game against Carrboro.

