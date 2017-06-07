Posted on by

Wehr named All-State


West Stokes junior Zoe Wehr was awarded all-state this week for scoring 49 goals this season. Wehr was also named offensive player of the year in the WPAC for the Wildcats and helped lead her team to a conference championship, a Western Regional championship, and an appearance in the state championship game against Carrboro.


Courtesy Photo | For The Stokes News

