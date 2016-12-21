Wrestling Round Up

On Tuesday, Dec. 13 North, South, and West Stokes wrestling teams were hard at it trying to prepare for the end of the season’s state tournaments. North and West only had one wrestling match, while South wrestled in a tri-match.

South hosted Wesleyan Christian Academy and Western Guilford and won both of their matches. Against Western Guilford they finished 54-24, and then won in dramatic fashion against Wesleyan 36-34.

Against Western, Sterling Bennett, Jackson Boles, Ricky Gonzalez, Ryan Rice and Cooper Ross all won by pin falls, while Manuel Espino, Lowell Shotton, Kaleb Mitchell, and Steven Fatz won by forfeits.

In the match against Wesleyan, the Sauras trailed 30-0 before Espino scored a pin fall over Trenton Reagan in 106lb division to get them going.

Lowell received a forfeit and then Boles lost a major decision, but then the Sauras picked up six points on a forfeit and trailed 34-18 with four matches left.

Rice scored a 5-2 decision and Ross a 10-8 decision to make the score 34-24. Mitchell then got a much needed pin over Isaiah Jackson in the 152lb weight class making the score 34-30 with one match left.

Fatz, a sophomore, needed more than a win on a decision; he needed a major decision for the tie or a pin for the win. Fatz, whose record is 16-5 and has wrestled the most matches by a Saura this season, pinned Koi Kourouma for the 36-34 victory and helped South improve to 4-9 on the year.

West Stokes faced Elkin, the state’s No. 3 ranked team in 1A on Tuesday. The Wildcats lost 54-18, but Eric Sink, Austin Francis, and Carson Goins all won their matches on the evening. Goins, ranked ninth in the 106lb weight class, ran his record to 13-2 on the season, while Francis is 8-4 and Sink is 7-7.

North Stokes wrestled Atkins in a conference match and came away with a 42-33 defeat.

Mitchell Petree, Tristan Chaney, and Dylan Mabe won by pin falls, while Lucas Utt and Paden Lungrin won by forfeits. Jace Chatman won a 4-1 decision over Jalin Kankula.

South Stokes will be in action again on Dec. 20 when they wrestle in the Quads at Thomasville High School against the Bulldogs, TW Andrews, and Southwestern Randolph. West Stokes will travel to the RJ Reynolds Invitation on Dec. 28, while North Stokes will not wrestle again until Jan. 6 at Mount Airy.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

North Stokes Coach Matthew Wise looks on as the Vikings wrestle Walkertown last week. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_North-Stokes-Coach-Matthew-Wise.jpg North Stokes Coach Matthew Wise looks on as the Vikings wrestle Walkertown last week. Robert Money | The Stokes News Steven Fatz won the deciding match against Wesleyan Christian Academy on Tuesday. Fatz wrestled against West Forsyth earlier this season. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Steven-Fatz-wrestles-West-Forysth-earlier-in-the-year.-.jpg Steven Fatz won the deciding match against Wesleyan Christian Academy on Tuesday. Fatz wrestled against West Forsyth earlier this season. Robert Money | The Stokes News