Wrestling Round Up

The South Stokes Sauras have wrestled eight matches since Saturday, Dec. 17. They were 2-6 with wins over Independence 42-28 and T.W. Andrews 48-30. Their losses were to Ashbrook 49-27, Newton Conover 57-13, Alleghany 51-21 and Glenn 57-21 at the Red Devil Super Duals on Dec. 16 and 17. On Dec. 20 they fell to Thomasville 45-36 and Southwestern Randolph 47-34.

Lowell Shotton (120lbs) and Sterling Bennett (Heavyweight) were the only two Sauras to finish the matches 7-1.

Jackson Boles finished the week at 6-1, while Steven Fatz and Ryan Rice won five matches and lost three.

Fatz leads the Sauras with a 19-7 overall record, Bennett 18-7 and Manuel Espino 17-7.

North Stokes competed in the Foothills Duals and came away with a 0-5 record on the day. The Vikings lost to East Wilkes 66-18, Galax Va. 42-34, Mount Tabor 66-11, South Iredell 54-24, and Starmount 60-18.

Paden Lungrin (220lbs) led the Vikings with four wins and one loss, his first of the year. He lost a 2-0 decision over Matthew Catana of 4A Mount Tabor, but still has an overall record of 23-1 to lead the young Vikings.

West Stokes did not compete in any team dual matches last week, but competed in the Greyhound Individual Classic at Statesville High School.

Carson Goins continued his stellar season with a third place finish at the 106lb weight class. He beat North Iredell’s Isaiah Locklear 9-2, Wilkes Central Tradin Allen in a pin, and then Locklear again in a pin fall.

West Stokes Austin Francis (113lbs) finished in fourth place with wins over Statesville’s William Johnson by pin fall and North Iredell’s Jay Williams in a pin fall.

Evan Wall finished in fourth place with wins over Forbush’s Jonathan Lopez and Statesville’s Braylon Johnson.

Goins has run his overall record to 16-3 on the year, while Francis is 10-6, and Wall is 12-10.

West Stokes will be back in action on Dec. 28 in the R.J. Reynolds Invitational, while South Stokes will wrestle Surry Central on Jan. 6 and North Stokes will travel to Mount Airy on the same date.

North Stokes Paden Lungrin leads the Vikings with a 23-1 record. West Stokes Carson Goins leads the Wildcats with a 16-3 record. South Stokes Jackson Boles has a 17-5 record for the Sauras.