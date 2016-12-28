Lady Sauras win two; boys split

The South Stokes Sauras hosted Walkertown on Tuesday, Dec. 20 and both the varsity boys and girls teams won with scores of 61-45 (boys) and 56-27 (girls). On Thursday and Friday, the girls’ team split in a Christmas tournament at North Surry High School. The Lady Sauras won 53-49 in overtime against Starmount and then lost 56-33 to 3A South Iredell on Friday. The varsity men traveled to Reagan High School on Monday, Dec. 26 and took on No. 1 seed 4A West Forsyth Titans in the annual Frank Spencer Classic in the Championship Bracket and lost 77-46.

After the Lady Sauras easily disposed of the Wolfpack on Tuesday, they played Starmount on Thursday. South led for the majority of the game by jumping out on the Rams 23-13 at the half.

The pesky Rams would not go away even after the Sauras were up by as many as 12-points in the third quarter.

The Rams scored 21-points in the fourth and actually took the lead on the Sauras.

“Mallory Tedder brought us back with two big jumpers,” said Sauras coach Mitch Adams.

The game was tied at 44 at the end of regulation and then the Sauras outscored Starmount 9-5 in the overtime period.

“Kenya (Jones) scored six of our nine points in overtime to help seal the win,” commented Adams.

Jones led her team with 26-points (12-of-14 from the free throw line), while Antoinette France contributed 12 and Tedder 10.

In the game against South Iredell, the Sauras were outscored 35-14 at the half and never closed the gap throughout the rest of the matchup. Jones led South Stokes with 13-points.

In the boys game on Monday against West Forsyth the score was tight going into the fourth quarter after the Sauras made a run and closed the gap from a Titan 17-point lead in the first quarter of play.

West Forsyth jumped out to a 25-13 lead in the first quarter behind the Titan’s Cooper LaRue’s eleven points.

The Sauras opened the second quarter on a 5-0 run by Tre Scales only to see the Titans respond with a 10-0 run and a 35-18 lead with 4:57 left in the first half. South then closed on a 6-0 run in the last 2-minutes of the quarter to trail 40-29 at the half.

In the third quarter, South closed the score 46-41 with 1:51 left and then had several chances to cut into the lead.

“Missed opportunities,” said Sauras coach Jason Clark. “A shot here or two at the end of the third quarter could have changed the fourth quarter feel. They are a heck of a team. We were out matched as times, but our kids fought and I am proud of them. There are some good things we can take away from this game.”

It was all West Forsyth in the fourth quarter as the Titans shot 15-of-23 and made four three-pointers in the 26-2 advantage of the period. Clark cleared the Saura bench with three-minutes left and they didn’t score in the last 5:19 of the game.

Scales led the Sauras with 17-points, while Brady Dudley chipped in 16. LaRue led all scorers with 26-points.

South Stokes (8-2) had a rematch with North Forsyth (9-3) on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the Frank Spencer Classic and fell 61-52, pairing the Sauras against West Stokes (who lost to East Forsyth 69-45) Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Reagan High School.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

Brady Dudley scores 16-points against West Forsyth in the loss to the Titans. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Brady-Dudley-vs.-W.Forsyth-12-26-16.jpg Brady Dudley scores 16-points against West Forsyth in the loss to the Titans. Robert Money | The Stokes News Jason Clark rallies his team against 4A West Forsyth in the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Jason-Clark-vs.-W.Forsyth-12-26-16.jpg Jason Clark rallies his team against 4A West Forsyth in the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic. Robert Money | The Stokes News Kenya Jones scored 26-points in the overtime win against Starmount. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Kenya.jpg Kenya Jones scored 26-points in the overtime win against Starmount. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Tre Scales leads the Sauras with 17-points in their loss to West Forsyth in the Frank Spencer Classic. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Tre-Scales-vs.-W.Forsyth-12-26-16.jpg Tre Scales leads the Sauras with 17-points in their loss to West Forsyth in the Frank Spencer Classic. Robert Money | The Stokes News