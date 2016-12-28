Wildcats fall

West Stokes had a rough week and dropped three of its last four games. On Monday, Dec. 19 the Cats traveled to Forsyth Country Day (10-5) and lost 76-52. On Tuesday, Dec. 20 they fell to the Burlington School (13-0) 69-43. On Thursday, Dec. 22, they bounced back and beat Salem Baptist (7-7) 97-65 and then lost on Monday, Dec. 26 62-49 to Winston-Salem Prep (9-2) in the first round of the annual Frank Spencer Holiday Classic Tournament.

Against Forsyth Country Day the Wildcats trailed 20-17 to start the second quarter, but the Furies outscored West to lead 39-30 at the half. In the third quarter, the Wildcats fell behind further on a 23-9 run by Forsyth Country Day.

“I was disappointed with our competitive courage in this game,” said Wildcats coach Dan Spainhour. “They are a very talented team, but I thought we didn’t compete as well as we should have. Their size and their ability to make shots affected us and that shouldn’t happen.”

Josh Turner led the Wildcats with 12-points.

In the game against Burlington, West trailed 18-9 after one quarter, and then 34-18 at the half. The Spartans didn’t let up in the second outscoring the Cats 35-25.

“The Burlington school is an outstanding team,” said Spainhour. “They’re 45-1 over the past 2 years and have had two games this year where they held their opponent to 15 total points. They play defense as good as any high school team I’ve seen. I thought we competed against them and hopefully playing that caliber of opponent will help us down the road.”

Noah Spainhour led West with 14-points.

On Thursday, the Wildcats hosted Salem Baptist and scored the most points in one game this season. The Purple Cats led 52-34 at the half and scored 26-points in each of the first three quarters.

“I was pleased with the way we pushed the ball,” commented Spainhour. “To score 97-points means we were getting the ball out and running. I’d like to see more of that. We still need to continue to improve on the defensive end.”

Issac Spainhour led four Wildcats in double figures with 23-points. Noah Spainhour had 18, while Turner had 14-points and Devan Hairston had 11.

Monday in the Frank Spencer Classic, the Wildcats had to take on old conference rival Winston Salem Prep, the tournament’s No. 2 seed. The Cats had to overcome a 10-2 lead in the first quarter, and only trailed 27-26 when Hairston connected on a layup with 3-seconds left in the second quarter to trail by a point at the half.

In the second half, the Wildcats could never get ahead although they had several opportunities.

“We had our chances,” Spainhour said. “We played at the pace we wanted in the game, but could never get the lead. They are obviously very good, but we need to limit our turnovers and make our free throws.”

The Phoenix made 6-of-10 shots in the fourth quarter and connected on 11-of-15 free throws to seal the 13-point victory.

Hairston led the Wildcats with 15-points and 5-rebounds, while Turner added 14-points. Zaire Williams led Prep with 19-points on 9-for-12 shooting and seven rebounds.

The Lady Wildcats (3-3) played two games this past week and lost both. On Monday to Forsyth Country Day, the Cats lost 55-24 and then 49-33 to Salem Baptist on Thursday.

Freshman Emma Addington led the Lady Wildcats with 5-points against the Furies.

The boy’s team was back in action in the semi-finals of the consolation bracket against East Forsyth and fell 69-45 on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they’ll play South Stokes at Reagan High School beginning at 11 a.m.

Both teams will start conference play against North Surry on Jan. 3 in Mount Airy.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

Wildcats coach Dan Spainhour prepares his team against Winston-Salem Prep in the Frank Spencer. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Dan-Spainhour-vs.-WS-Prep-12-26-16.jpg Wildcats coach Dan Spainhour prepares his team against Winston-Salem Prep in the Frank Spencer. Robert Money | The Stokes News Devan Hairston led the Wildcats with 15-points in the loss to W-S Prep in the Frank Spencer. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Devan-Hairston-vs.-WS-Prep-12-26-16.jpg Devan Hairston led the Wildcats with 15-points in the loss to W-S Prep in the Frank Spencer. Robert Money | The Stokes News Emma Addington leads the Lady Cats with 5-points in the loss to Forsyth Country Day. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Emma-Addington-vs.-FCD-12-19-16.jpg Emma Addington leads the Lady Cats with 5-points in the loss to Forsyth Country Day. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Josh Turner scored 14-points in the loss to W-S Prep in the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Josh-Turner-vs.-WS-Prep-12-26-16.jpg Josh Turner scored 14-points in the loss to W-S Prep in the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic. Robert Money | The Stokes News