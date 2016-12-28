Vikings best Cougars

North Stokes hosted Virginia’s Patrick County Cougars on Monday, Dec. 19 and won 62-54 to break their six-game losing streak. On Tuesday, Dec. 20 the Vikings fell back into the loss column against 1A perennial powerhouse Winston-Salem Prep 73-22.

Against the Cougars, North jumped 17-8 after one quarter of play only to see Patrick County fight back and take a 25-23 lead at the midway mark.

In the second half, the Vikings took a five point lead into the fourth quarter.

Zach Chesnet led three Vikings in double digits with 22-points. Weston Fulp contributed 21, all behind the three-point arc, while freshman Devin Stanley chipped in 12.

“We have played four solid games in a row,” said Vikings coach David Anderson. “We are working hard and hope to continue to improve as the season wears on.”

In the game against WS Prep, the Phoenix jumped out to a 41-15 halftime lead and then only allowed the Vikings 7-points in the second half.

Fulp led the Vikings with 8-points.

“I know Prep is a really good team, but I was really disappointed in our effort level after the performances we have had as of late,” commented Anderson. “We acted like we were disinterested in being there. We have to bring effort night in and night out just to have a chance to be in ballgames.”

The Vikings are 4-8 overall and 0-4 in conference play and will host Woodland Baptist Eagles (13-3) on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 8 p.m.

In the girls game against Patrick County the Vikings fell 42-35. The Cougars jumped out to a 24-19 halftime lead and then held off the Vikings in the fourth quarter of play for the final score.

North (1-10) will host Woodland Baptist Christian School on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 6 p.m.

