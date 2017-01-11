Mathis competes in international competition

Zeb Mathis, a student at Japan Shudokan Budo-Kai Karate-Do (King School of Karate) instructed by Sensei Steven Hewett, competed in his first international karate event. Last year in April, Mathis competed in Las Vegas in the Ozawa Cup an International Karate Tournament that hosts over 35 countries and 600 plus competitors.

Mathis placed second (silver) in Weapons Kata competing in the Advance Division even though he’s an intermediate.

“That speaks a lot about his ability,” said Sensei Hewett.

He placed fourth (bronze) in Empty Hand Kata with 20 plus in the division.

“Not bad for his first international competition,” Hewett said. “Some of the top competitors in the world were competing at this event.”

Mathis also holds AAU National and Jr. Olympic Titles from 2015 as well as a clean sweep of gold medals in the 2016 NC AAU State & Regional meets. Hewett said his students are looking forward to competing in the AAU Karate Nationals that will be held in Raleigh, NC and the NKF Nationals to be held in Greenville, SC, in July, 2017.

Japan Shudokan Budo-Kai is the only NKF (National Karate Federation) and AAU Karate training facility in Stokes County and the surrounding area with certified instructors that have the knowledge and skills to train our next Olympic Champions.

For the first time karate will be an official Olympic sport in the 2020 Olympic Games which will be hosted by Japan. Those interested in NKF and AAU Karate competition can find out more by contacting the dojo at www.jskd.us or on Facebook.