Wildcats complete comeback against Sauras

The West Stokes Wildcats (10-5, 2-0) came from 15-points down in the fourth quarter to beat South Stokes (10-5, 2-1) for the victory and take first place in the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference with a 55-50 win.

“Wow, I thought we played well in the fourth quarter. Jason (Clark) had a great game plan against us. The tempo changed and we started playing basketball without thinking and that really helped us. That was the difference in the game,” said Wests’ coach Dan Spainhour.

The Sauras and Wildcats played in front of a packed house on Friday, Jan. 13. With standing room only, South took an early lead at 13-12 after one quarter of play behind Ben Bowen and PJ Samuels 4-points apiece in the quarter.

In the second quarter, the Sauras stretched their lead to 25-19 before the Wildcats cut the margin to one point at 27-26 with back to back three-pointers from Wildcat’s freshman Issac Spainhour with two-minutes left in the half.

The final two-minutes of the half was all Sauras as they went on a 7-0 run behind Brady Dudley’s three-pointer with 3-seconds left before the half on an inbound pass after a West Stokes turnover. South led 34-26 at the break.

South extend their lead in the third quarter by outscoring West 11-8 and held their biggest margin at 45-30 with 8-minutes to play.

Entering the fourth quarter and trailing by 15-points, the Purple Cats went on a 14-2 run and cut the South lead to 47-44 with 5-minutes left in the game. After three timeouts within 2-minutes by South’s cach Jason Clark, Dudley hit a big three-pointer with a little over four minutes left in the game giving them a 50-44 lead and what appeared to be a momentum change. A quick dunk from the left baseline from Josh Turner turned the tide back towards the Wildcats and sparked an 11-0 run to end the game.

“I thought we fed off of Josh’s energy in the fourth quarter,” said Spainhour. “He showed his true leadership in the fourth with the four guys on the floor following his lead.”

“I just told them to keep our energy up,” said Turner. “I told them to believe in the system and the program and it will get us through. We just feed off each other.”

Turner led all scorers with 23-points in the game with Spainhour adding 19-points. Dudley led the Sauras with 14-points, as the only one in double figures in the game for South.

In the girls’ game, the Sauras bested the Lady Wildcats 32-21 and broke a four-game losing streak.

“The difference in the game was our defense in the first half,” said Lady Sauras coach Mitch Adams. “We held them to six points in the first half and that set the tone of the game for us. We made some shots and they had their opportunities.”

The Lady Sauras bolted out of the gate on a 9-0 run and finished the first quarter leading 11-2 and then 18-6 at the break.

In the second half, the Wildcats had opportunities to cut the lead to six points on two different occasions. A three-point play by Mallory Tedder helped spark a run by the Sauras to see their biggest lead of the game at 32-19 with two-minutes left to go.

“She played hard and came up with a big bucket at a crucial time,” Adams said.

Tedder led all scorers with 10-points, while Madison Green added 8-points. Torie Allen led the Wildcats with 6-points.

The Lady Sauras are now 7-8 overall and 1-2 in conference play. The Wildcats fell to 4-9 and 0-2. South will travel to North Surry on Friday, Jan. 20, while West will play at Carver. Girls start at 6 p.m., while the boys’ game will follow.

Josh Turner sparked the Wildcats with a dunk in the fourth quarter in their 55-50 win over the Sauras. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Josh-Turner-vs.-SS-1-13-17-Dunk-Charles-Leftwich-1.jpg Josh Turner sparked the Wildcats with a dunk in the fourth quarter in their 55-50 win over the Sauras. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Mallory Tedder led the Lady Sauras with 10-points in their 32-21 victory over West Stokes. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Mallory-Tedder-vs.-WS-1-13-17-Charles-Leftwich-1.jpg Mallory Tedder led the Lady Sauras with 10-points in their 32-21 victory over West Stokes. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Caroline Pulliam scored 4-points in the Wildcats 32-21 loss to South Stokes. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Caroline-Pulliam-vs.-SS-1-13-17-1.jpg Caroline Pulliam scored 4-points in the Wildcats 32-21 loss to South Stokes. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News South Stokes Tre Scales guards freshman Issac Spainhour in the Wildcats 55-50 win over the Sauras. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Issac-Spainhour-vs.-Tre-Scales-1-13-17-Charles-Leftwich-1.jpg South Stokes Tre Scales guards freshman Issac Spainhour in the Wildcats 55-50 win over the Sauras. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News