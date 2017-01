Weekly Sports Brief in Stokes County

Scores:

Monday, Jan. 9 –

Basketball Mount Airy @ Southeastern – Postponed

Basketball Chestnut Grove @ Gentry – Postponed

Basketball Piney Grove @ Pilot Mountain – Postponed.

Tuesday, Jan. 10 –

North Stokes Basketball @ Home vs. WS Prep – Postponed

Wednesday, Jan. 11 –

Thursday, Jan. 12 –

West Stokes Swimming @ Winton Salem State vs. Glenn H.S. – Postponed

Basketball Piney Grove @ Central – Boy’s A Team – No Score reported; Girl’s A Team C 48-18; Boy’s B Team PG 27-23; Girl’s B Team C 29-16.

Basketball Chestnut Grove @ Southeastern – Boy’s A Team CG 50-23; Girl’s A Team CG 55-34; Boy’s B Team CG 41-26; Girl’s B Team CG 34-7.

Friday, Jan. 13 –

West Stokes Wrestling @ Home vs. South Stokes H.S. – SS 57 WS 11; SS 51 Carver 17; SS 54 Forbush 27; Forbush 46 WS 18.

West Stokes Basketball @ South Stokes H.S. – Varsity Boys WS 55-50; Varsity Girls SS 32-21; JV Boys SS 48-36.

North Stokes Wrestling @ Home vs. Bishop McGuinness H.S. – Bishop 57-12

North Stokes Basketball @ Bishop McGuinness H.S. – Varsity Boys B 67-45; Varsity Girls B 67-32; JV Boys B 59-53.

Saturday, Jan. 14 –

West Stokes Basketball @ Home vs. East Surry H.S. – Varsity Boys WS 71-57; Varsity Girls ES 51-20; JV Boys WS 48-42.

Wrestling Middle School Tournament @ Piney Grove – Central (163), Gentry (147), Chestnut Grove (137), Pilot Mountain (117), Mount Airy (116), Piney Grove (90), Southeastern (89), and Meadowview (79).

Schedule:

Thursday, Jan. 19 –

Basketball Pilot Mountain @ Southeastern – 3:45 p.m.

Basketball Mount Airy @ Piney Grove – 3:45 p.m.

Basketball Meadowview @ Chestnut Grove – 3:45 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20 –

West Stokes Wrestling – Senior Night @ Home vs. Carver – 7pm

WPAC Swim Meet @ Armfield Civic Center – 4 p.m.

West Stokes Basketball @ Carver H.S. – 4:30 p.m.

South Stokes Basketball @ North Surry H.S. – 4 p.m.

South Stokes Wrestling @ Home vs. North Surry H.S. – 7 p.m.

North Stokes Wrestling @ East Surry H.S. – 6 p.m.

North Stokes Basketball @ Home vs. East Surry H.S. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21 –

West Stokes Basketball @ Home vs. Walkertown – 2 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 23 –

Basketball Chestnut Grove @ Pilot Mountain – 3:45 p.m.

Basketball Southeastern @ Piney Grove – 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 24 –

West Stokes Wrestling @ Surry Central H.S. – 7pm

West Stokes Basketball @ Home vs. Surry Central H.S. – 4:30 p.m.

South Stokes Basketball @ Home vs. Carver H.S. – 4 p.m.

South Stokes Wrestling @ Carver H.S. (Mount Airy) – 6 p.m.

North Stokes Basketball @ Home vs. Atkins H.S. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 25 –

South Stokes Basketball @ Home vs. East Surry H.S. – 4:30 p.m.

Southeastern Stokes cheerleaders cheer during their rival game against Chestnut Grove on Thursday, Jan. 12.

South Stokes JV Shemar Dalton help led his team to a 48-36 win over West Stokes.

South Stokes JROTC enters the floor against rival West Stokes on Friday, Jan. 13 for the playing of the National Anthem.

South Stokes cheerleaders perform during a timeout on Friday, Jan. 13 against rival West Stokes.