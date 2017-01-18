Trojans win big over Warriors

The Chestnut Grove Trojans swept all four basketball games against county rival Southeastern Stokes Warriors on Thursday, Jan. 12 in the Foothills Middle School Conference.

In the A team boy’s game, the Trojans spurted out to an 11-5 lead after just one quarter of play, then extended their lead in the second quarter by outscoring the Warriors 16-7, leading 27-12 at the half. Chestnut Grove’s Jordan White led the Trojans in the quarter with 8-points.

In the second half, the Trojans outscored the Warriors 23-11 and won by a 50-23 score behind a big third quarter from Trojan’s Zack Middleton and Jacob Hartle.

Hartle led all scorers with 13-points in the game, while White chipped in 12-points and Middleton added 11 for the Trojans (9-1). Devin Goolsby led the Warriors (1-7) with 7-points.

In the varsity girl’s game, the Trojans (9-1) won easily over the Warriors 55-34.

Chestnut Grove led 13-8 after one period and 22-15 at the half.

The Warriors’ Tatyana Childress tried to keep her team close with a game high four three-pointers, but the determination of the Lady Trojans to score inside was the difference in the game.

Chestnut Grove outscored Southeastern (1-6) 33-19 in the second half, including a big third quarter where the Trojans scored 24-points.

Childress led all scorers with 27-points, while the Trojans’ Emma Santoro led her team with 18-points and Hannah Spainhour added 15.

In the boy’s and girl’s B team games, the Chestnut Grove boys (6-4) outlasted Southeastern (2-5) 41-26 and in the girls’ game, the Trojans won big 34-7, with Haley Brewster leading the way with 10-points for her team.

Next for the Trojans will be on Thursday, Jan. 19 when they host Meadowview Middle School. The Warriors will host Pilot Mountain on Jan. 19 as well. Game times for both schools are 4:15 p.m.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

Jacob Hartle led Chestnut Grove with 13-points in a win against Southeastern Stokes Middle School on Thursday, Jan. 12. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Jacob-Hartle-vs.-SE-1-12-17.jpg Jacob Hartle led Chestnut Grove with 13-points in a win against Southeastern Stokes Middle School on Thursday, Jan. 12. Robert Money | The Stokes News Zack Middleton scores two of his 11-points against Southeastern on Thursday, Jan. 12. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Zack-Middleton-CG-vs.-SE-1-12-17.jpg Zack Middleton scores two of his 11-points against Southeastern on Thursday, Jan. 12. Robert Money | The Stokes News Gabriel Barker helps led Chestnut Grove to a win over Southeastern Stokes on Thursday, Jan. 12. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Gabe-Barker-CG-vs.-SE-1-12-17-6.jpg Gabriel Barker helps led Chestnut Grove to a win over Southeastern Stokes on Thursday, Jan. 12. Robert Money | The Stokes News