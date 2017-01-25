Wildcat swimmers place second in WPAC

West Stokes placed second in the Piedmont Athletic Conference swim meet on Friday evening, Jan. 20, at the Armfield Civic Center in Pilot Mountain. South Stokes finished fifth in the girls competition and the boys did not have a team.

The Wildcats Jacob Johnson was named the male swimmer of the year with two first place finishes in the fifty and one-hundred meter free style. Johnson also hit gold in the 200 meter free relay team with teammates Cameron Health, Michael Madigan and Omnie Grabs.

Not to be outdone by the boy’s team, the Lady Cats 200 meter free relay team hit gold themselves by winning their race. Members of the relay team are Anna McGhee, Allison Pridgen, Laura Pulliam and Bethany Memola.

Placing second for the Wildcats in various events were Pulliam (200 & 500 free style), McGhee (50 free & 100 backstroke), Grabs (200 medley) and Madigan (100 backstroke).

Relay teams finishing in second place were the 400 freestyle relay (McGhee, Pridgen, Pulliam, & Memola) and the 200 medley relay team (Madigan, Grabs, Johnson, and Zakerie Collins).

Bronze medalists in the meet were Madigan (200 Freestyle), Pridgen (200 Individual medley), Memola (100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke), Grabs (500 freestyle), and Heath (50 freestyle).

Relay teams placing third in the 200 medley team included Sarah Ingle, Sarah Rice, Dunivant Grabs and Angel Hill. The 400 relay boy’s team was made up of Health, Collins, Joe Ashby, and Timothy White.

The girl’s team finished the meet in second place with 130-points, thirty points behind conference champions Forbush and the boy’s team was 18-points behind first place finisher North Surry.

“We are proud of our swimmers,” stated West Stokes coach Pat Erickson. “Numerous swimmers dropped times and scored points to finish out a great season.”

West Stokes Jacob Johnson was named Male Swimmer of the Year in the WPAC. Johnson is pictured with Wildcat's Head Coach Pat Erickson. West Stokes 200 Freestyle Men's Relay team. Pictured is Jacob Johnson, Cameron Health, Michael Madigan and Omnie Grabs. West Stokes Wildcat medal winners at the WPAC Conference swim meet at the Armfield Civic Center. The West Stokes boys and girls swim teams won second place in the WPAC Conference meet on Friday, Jan. 20 at the Armfield Civic Center.