Vikings outplayed by Cardinals

The North Stokes Vikings (4-14, 2-5) hosted Northwest 1A Conference foe, East Surry Cardinals on Friday, Jan. 20 at North Stokes High School. The varsity boys dropped their fourth in a row with a 60-46 loss, while the girl’s lost a heartbreaker at 55-52 in overtime.

North Stokes Lady Viking, Karley Jessup led all scorers with 25-points and kept her team in contention all night.

“Karley has been a nice addition to our team,” stated Lady Vikings coach Jake Loy. “She has come in and taken her role on the team as a point-guard and has continuously gotten better and she helps get our team involved each game.”

The Cardinals (10-7, 4-2) jetted to an 11-8 lead after one quarter on two three-pointers in the first frame by Katlyn Creed and Maddi Pennington. Jessup scored six of the Lady Vikings eight-points to help them keep pace with the Red Birds.

Jessup continue to be hot in the second quarter for North by scoring 9-points in the stanza, but still trailed the Cards 29-20 at the half. In the quarter, East Surry stayed ahead by making 7-of-9 free throws in the quarter.

Coming out of the half, the Lady Vikings turned the defensive pressure up and only allowed six third quarter points, while East Surry limited Jessup to one lone three, but it was Sarah McBride stepping up and tallying 5-points in the quarter to lead North. After third quarters of play, North trialed 35-33.

In the fourth quarter, the Vikings surged ahead and held a one-point lead at 44-43 when the referee called a foul on North Stokes with no time showing on the game clock. East Surry’s Pennington stepped to the line and had a chance to win it for the Cardinals, but only made one free-throw, sending the game to overtime.

In overtime, Jessup tried to help her team keep pace by making four free-throws in the extra period, but it was not enough and the Cardinals saw four different players score in the period for the victory.

“I am very pleased with the effort that I have continuously received from our team this season,” said Loy. “I think our team has improved since the beginning of the season. The girls have not only started to play better they have come together as a whole. I truly believe they have bought into our program.”

Helping Jessup in scoring was Kaitlyn Johnson with eight points and McBride with seven. Sara Mann led the Cardinals with 13-points, while Bethany Clayton and Creed had 11-points each.

In the boys game, East Surry (6-10, 3-3) used an 18-10 first quarter to gain control early in the game. The Cardinals’ John Marion and Jefferson Boaz scored six points each in the quarter, while North welcomed back sophomore Zach Chesnet from a concussion with six first quarter points of his own.

“Having Zach and Austin (Pruitt) back is huge for us,” commented Vikings coach David Anderson. “They were a little rusty at first, but seemed to get their legs back as the night wore on.”

In the second quarter, Marion kept the Cardinals ahead by scoring another six points. The Vikings (5-13, 0-7) tried to stay close as six different players scored in the quarter, but still trailed 36-26 at the break.

In the third quarter, the Cardinals outscored the Vikings 16-15 and led 51-42 going to the last frame of action behind Luke Cartwright’s 10-points in the quarter.

With the Cardinals leading by seven-points, Chesnet fouled out at the 5:39 mark of the game as the Vikings were making a run.

“Both coaching staffs had Zach down with four fouls, but our bookkeeper had Zach with five fouls,” stated Anderson. “So, East Surry got very methodical with their offense and limited us to four points in the fourth.”

Chesnet led the Vikings with 12-points with 10 coming in the first half. Michael Smith added 10-points for the Vikings, while Layton Helms had nine. For the Cardinals, Cartwright and Marion led the team with 14-points each.

“We played hard and kept it within reach until the fourth quarter,” said Anderson. “They beat us back in transition early. We are playing hard, we’ve just got to cut down on unforced turnovers and improve our decision making. That’s the biggest thorn in our side right now.”

North Stokes will host East Wilkes today, with the varsity girl game starting at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

Austin Pruitt sinks a shot at North Stokes in home game against East Surry. Karley Jessup led the Lady Vikings with 25-points in their 55-52 overtime loss to East Surry on Friday. Lady Viking Sarah McBride scored 7-points in matchup against East Surry. North Stokes welcomed back sophomore Zach Chesnet on Friday night.